Hemanth M Rao Interview: "We are fully committed to Bhairavana Kone Paata"

Director Hemanth M Rao has dismissed rumours that his project Bhairavana Kone Paata, starring Shivarajkumar, has been shelved. Calling the claims "baseless," Rao reassured fans that the ambitious film is very much on track, despite the significant effort it demands from its cast and crew.

Taking to social media, Rao clarified, “The rumours about Bhairavana Kone Paata being shelved are completely unfounded. BKP is a massive project in terms of scale and intensity, particularly for the actors. Shivanna’s dedication is unmatched. He’s from a different era—his work ethic is extraordinary. He’ll push himself to the limit to bring joy to the audience. It’s up to us, the makers, to capture that raw energy while ensuring his comfort in the process.”

Produced by Dr Vaishak J Gowda under the banner VJF - Vaishak J Films, the film recently revealed the first look of Shivarajkumar, donned in striking armor and sporting a salt-and-pepper hairstyle.

Hemanth also mentioned Shivarajkumar's need for time to recover after battling personal challenges, ensuring that he has all the space to heal and return to his best. “We’re fully committed to Bhairavana Kone Paata and can’t wait to bring it to life. As the character Bhairava says, ‘The patient warrior knows that the greatest victories are won in the silence of the mind.'"