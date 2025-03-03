Karthik Adwaith Interview: I’m beyond excited to have Shivanna back on sets

Karthik Adwaith, director of Shivanna 131, shared his excitement on social media, writing, “A stronger comeback is just one of the things Deva is known for. Welcome back, King!” Speaking to CE about the film’s progress, he added, “Before Shivanna took a break for his treatment, we had completed 25 per cent of the shooting. Now, with his return, we are ready to pick up right where we left off. Shivanna brings so much energy to the set, and I’m beyond excited to have him back. We’ll begin shooting the talky portions, and that will continue throughout the month. We’ve been in constant communication with him over these past months, and we’re not nervous—just happy to welcome him back. We now have to match his level of energy.”

Shivarajkumar will be stepping into the role of Deva in the film, a part unlike anything he’s done before. Produced by SN Reddy and Sudheer P under the Bhuvaneswari Pictures banner, the movie promises to showcase a never-before-seen side of the iconic actor. Joining Shivarajkumar on screen is Naveen Shankar, who will play the antagonist in their first-ever collaboration. Other notable cast members include Madhuswamy and several other actors, whose names will be announced soon.