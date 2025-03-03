Karthik Adwaith Interview: I’m beyond excited to have Shivanna back on sets

Shivarajkumar, whose infectious energy has made him a household name, is ready to conquer the screen once again. After bravely battling cancer and undergoing surgery in Miami, the actor, fondly known as The Century Star and Hattrick Hero, has not wasted any time in returning to his true passion: acting. With renewed vigour, Shivarajkumar will resume filming for his next project, tentatively titled Shivanna 131, starting today.
The actor was present at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), held on Friday, and expressed his gratitude for the immense support of his fans and well-wishers during his recovery. “All your prayers and good wishes have brought me here,” he said. “I am starting work on Monday with the same energy and power.”
Karthik Adwaith, director of Shivanna 131, shared his excitement on social media, writing, “A stronger comeback is just one of the things Deva is known for. Welcome back, King!” Speaking to CE about the film’s progress, he added, “Before Shivanna took a break for his treatment, we had completed 25 per cent of the shooting. Now, with his return, we are ready to pick up right where we left off. Shivanna brings so much energy to the set, and I’m beyond excited to have him back. We’ll begin shooting the talky portions, and that will continue throughout the month. We’ve been in constant communication with him over these past months, and we’re not nervous—just happy to welcome him back. We now have to match his level of energy.”
Shivarajkumar will be stepping into the role of Deva in the film, a part unlike anything he’s done before. Produced by SN Reddy and Sudheer P under the Bhuvaneswari Pictures banner, the movie promises to showcase a never-before-seen side of the iconic actor. Joining Shivarajkumar on screen is Naveen Shankar, who will play the antagonist in their first-ever collaboration. Other notable cast members include Madhuswamy and several other actors, whose names will be announced soon.
The film’s music is being composed by Sam CS, known for his work on Vikram Vedha, RDX, and Kaithi. This marks his Kannada debut. The editing duties are being handled by Deepu S Kumar, while Ravi Santehaklu is serving as the film's art director. DOP Mahendra Simha, who previously worked with Shivarajkumar on Tagaru and Ghost, returns as the cinematographer for this project.
Shivanna to Join Ram Charan's RC 16
Shivarajkumar is set to juggle two major projects. He will also join the sets of Ram Charan's upcoming film, tentatively titled RC 16. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is a sports drama, and Shivarajkumar will play a significant role in it.