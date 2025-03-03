Yogaraj Bhat and E Krishnappa's Manada Kadalu sets release date

Eighteen years after the massive success of Mungaru Male, celebrated director Yogaraj Bhat and renowned producer E Krishnappa are reuniting for yet another romantic drama, titled Manada Kadalu. The film, produced by EK Entertainers Pictures, is all set to hit the screens on March 28. The release date was officially revealed through an announcement video, which also featured a playful nod to Mungaru Male, starring Golden Star Ganesh, Pooja Gandhi, and Anant Nag.

Sumukha, who had previously starred in Physics Teacher, plays the lead in Manada Kadalu, along with Rashika Shetty and Anjali Anish as the female leads. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Rangayana Raghu and Dattanna. The glimpse video, featuring the cast and a quirky cameo by rabbits, takes us down the memory lane, reminiscent of the magic that Mungaru Male brought to the Kannada film industry in 2006.

The songs of Manada Kadalu, which have become chartbusters, are composed by V Harikrishna.