Big and powerful people in India, abroad have joined hands to oust me from power, claims PM Modi

"Serving mothers, sisters and daughters and protecting them is Modi's priority," he said, listing out measures taken by his government for women's welfare in ten years, like supporting their self-help groups and creating 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Modi also lashed out at Congress and the INDIA bloc, claiming that the opposition alliance has no leader or vision for the future and that their history is ridden with scams.

"The INDI alliance does not even have a leader at present, nor do they have any vision for future and their history is one of scams, which is why people are saying abki baar Modi Sarkar," he said.

The prime minister claimed the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha on Friday has gone in favour of the NDA and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Praising JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who shared the stage with him, for his energy and commitment at the age of 90, Modi said he too draws inspiration from him.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to HD Deve Gowda for his enthusiasm and proactiveness. A young man like me gets a lot of inspiration from him... His commitment towards Karnataka, the pain in his heart for the plight of Karnataka today and the 'josh' in his voice are the testimony for Karnataka's bright future," Modi said, as he thanked Gowda for his "blessings."

The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

Former Minister K Sudhakar is the BJP candidate from Chikkaballapur, while its alliance partner JD(S) has fielded M Mallesh Babu from the neighbouring Kolar.

Congress has fielded MS Raksha Ramaiah, son of former minister MR Seetharam in Chikkaballapur and K V Gowtham, in Kolar.

Karnataka is going to the polls in two phases.

While 14 Lok Sabha segments in the southern parts of the state will vote on April 26, the remaining 14 constituencies in the northern parts will vote in the second phase on May 7.

