Villagers' comment on wife's reel triggers husband to kill himself

MYSURU: Kannada hit song ‘Karimani Maalika Neenalla’ completed 25 years of its release and created a storm on the internet over the last few days. But things took a grim turn when the song became the reason for a 32-year-old man taking his life. Kumar, allegdly died by suicide over distress caused by villagers comments on a reel video on the song created by his wife, Roopa.

According to a complaint filed at the Hanur police station by Kumar's brother Mahadevaswamy, the sequence of events unfolded on February 10.