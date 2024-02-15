Villagers' comment on wife's reel triggers husband to kill himself

MYSURU: Kannada hit song ‘Karimani Maalika Neenalla’ completed 25 years of its release and created a storm on the internet over the last few days. But things took a grim turn when the song became the reason for a 32-year-old man taking his life. Kumar, allegdly died by suicide over distress caused by villagers comments on a reel video on the song created by his wife, Roopa.
According to a complaint filed at the Hanur police station by Kumar's brother Mahadevaswamy, the sequence of events unfolded on February 10.
Roopa, while visiting her parents' home, created a reel video featuring the viral song along with her sister and maternal uncle. She subsequently shared the video on her Instagram profile and WhatsApp status, where it garnered attention from numerous viewers.
Upon returning home, Kumar faced inquiries from villagers regarding his wife's reel video, igniting a confrontation between the couple. The disagreement escalated into a heated argument, culminating in Kumar tragically taking his own life by hanging himself in front of their residence.
On the other hand, a complaint has been lodged at the Hanur police station, accusing Roopa and her family members of abetting Kumar's suicide.