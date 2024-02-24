'Even political party can be made as accused', says Karnataka HC, BJP to face defamation case

BJP moved the court questioning the case pending before the Magistrate Court to try cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the city, based on the private complaint filed by Rizwan, for alleged defamatory tweets made by BJP against him in 2019, under Section 499 read with Section 500 of IPC.

The BJP had made allegations about fabricating fake voter ID cards and Rizwan was behind this racket. The Magistrate took cognisance of the offence and issued summons to the BJP.

The BJP contended that it is a political party is not a ‘person’, the same being only a ‘society’ or ‘association of persons’; such entities do not fit into the word ‘whoever’ employed in both sections 499 and 500 of IPC and therefore, the proceedings of the kind are not maintainable.

The court, however, said that the truth remains that, unlike private individuals, politicians and political parties consciously expose themselves to scrutiny by the public at large and therefore, they have to display a greater degree of tolerance.