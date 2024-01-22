A wounded Cobra undergoes reconstructive organs surgery, received 40 stitches in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: A complicated surgery was performed on a Cobra snake which was severely injured while carrying out excavation works in a field in the outskirts of Belagavi.

Expert veterinary doctors from a Multi-specialty Veterinary Hospital in Belagavi performed the surgery and had to put over 40 stitches to reconstruct the body of the snake.

Ketan Jaywant Rajai, who is a bike mechanic by profession and engaged in rescuing snakes as a hobby from past 16 years , had got a call from a resident of Kednuru village of Belagavi taluk asking him to rescue a snake that was found while excavation work in the field on Friday.

He immediately rushed to the spot. However, the full grown Cobra snake was severely injured as the bucket tooth of the JCB excavator had pierced the snake below its neck and at the bottom.

Ketan, who wanted to save the snake at any cost, carried it in a safe box to the multi specialty veterinary hospital situated at Mahantesh Nagar, in Belagavi.