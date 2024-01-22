A wounded Cobra undergoes reconstructive organs surgery, received 40 stitches in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: A complicated surgery was performed on a Cobra snake which was severely injured while carrying out excavation works in a field in the outskirts of Belagavi.
Expert veterinary doctors from a Multi-specialty Veterinary Hospital in Belagavi performed the surgery and had to put over 40 stitches to reconstruct the body of the snake.
Ketan Jaywant Rajai, who is a bike mechanic by profession and engaged in rescuing snakes as a hobby from past 16 years , had got a call from a resident of Kednuru village of Belagavi taluk asking him to rescue a snake that was found while excavation work in the field on Friday.
He immediately rushed to the spot. However, the full grown Cobra snake was severely injured as the bucket tooth of the JCB excavator had pierced the snake below its neck and at the bottom.
Ketan, who wanted to save the snake at any cost, carried it in a safe box to the multi specialty veterinary hospital situated at Mahantesh Nagar, in Belagavi.
A team of veterinary doctors, comprising Chief Veterinary Officer Dr HB Sannakki, Veterinary officer Dr Mahadev Mullati performed Visceral evisceration, laceration and reconstructive surgeries after giving anesthesia to the venomous snake.
Oxygen supply was also given to the snake as it was unable to breathe normally. The doctors are giving a five days treatment to the snake until its wounds are healed and it becomes active. The snake is under observation of a snake rescuer.
Speaking to TNIE, snake rescuer Ketan said, "When I went to rescue the snake, it was gravely injured. It could have died in a few hours. Since I have given treatment to a couple of snakes earlier, I decided to take it to the Multi Specialty hospital at Mahantesh Nagar. Presently the snake is in trauma and its breathing is abnormal. I have fed it water. I will carry it to the hospital for three more days to complete the treatment."
The Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, Dr HB Sannakki said, "For the first time, I have performed such major surgery on a venomous snake. The skin, muscle, and spinal bones of the snake were cut due to the hitting of the teeth of the excavator."
"The visceral organs, sexual organ, and digestive system of the snake was exposed. After giving general anesthesia, we washed the wounds, put antibiotics and did reconstructive surgery after repositioning its organs. We had put over 40 stitches to the snake to cover the injuries. The snake needs observation, feeding of water, non-vegetarian liquid and regular dressing for recovery. We are hopeful that it will survive," he said.