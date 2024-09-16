Six arrested for pelting stones at mosque on Eid eve in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru city police have arrested six persons for allegedly pelting stones at a mosque in Surathkal on the outskirts of the city on Sunday night.
The arrested persons have been identified as Bharat Shetty (26) from Kana Katla in Surathkal, Chennappa Shivananda Chalavadi (19) from Kana Katla in Surathkal, Nithin Hadapa (22) from Chelaru in Surathkal, Sujith Shetty (23) from Munchur in Surathkal, Annappa (24) from Hosabettu village and Preetham Shetty (34) from Katipalla.
Police have seized a car, two bikes and four mobile phones from the accused.
A complaint was filed by K H Abdul Rahiman, president of Majidullah Hudajumma masjid in 3rd block of Katipalla.
According to the complaint, miscreants arrived in two bikes from the Janatha colony burial ground, situated behind the mosque at around 9.50pm. They allegedly pelted stones at the mosque and damaged window glasses with an intention to create unrest among the Hindu and Muslim communities.
A special team was formed to nab the culprits under inspector Mahesh Prasad.
The accused were arrested near Kadri Manjunatha temple road on Monday morning.
12 cases have been registered against Bharat Shetty. Chennappa has five cases against him, while Nithin, Annappa and Preetham are facing two cases.
The arrested persons will be produced before the court on Monday.