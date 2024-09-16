Six arrested for pelting stones at mosque on Eid eve in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru city police have arrested six persons for allegedly pelting stones at a mosque in Surathkal on the outskirts of the city on Sunday night.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bharat Shetty (26) from Kana Katla in Surathkal, Chennappa Shivananda Chalavadi (19) from Kana Katla in Surathkal, Nithin Hadapa (22) from Chelaru in Surathkal, Sujith Shetty (23) from Munchur in Surathkal, Annappa (24) from Hosabettu village and Preetham Shetty (34) from Katipalla.

Police have seized a car, two bikes and four mobile phones from the accused.