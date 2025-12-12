Prisons chief Alok Kumar bats for jail reforms in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer Alok Kumar took charge as Director General of Police (DGP) of the Prisons and Correctional Services Department on Thursday. Speaking at his office on Seshadri Road, opposite Freedom Park, Kumar sent a strong message to all officers and staff of prisons across the state.

“Those who work diligently will be my friends, if not the consequences will be different. I am just a team leader. Ranks of officers do not matter to me. The staff who get involved in illegal activities will be handled differently. In the past, I have raided and inspected the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara. I have visited a few prisons in the past including the Bailhongal prison. The department needs some reforms,” he told the media after taking charge.

He promised to fix issues after discussion with his officials. “Those doing good work will be encouraged, strict action will be taken against those who do wrong. I will not be harsh in case of bonafide mistakes. Intentional involvement in irregularities will never be tolerated. All the officers and staff are important to me and only through them irregularities can be controlled,” Kumar said.

Kumar, who was the ADGP, Training, was promoted to DGP and transferred to the Prisons and Correctional Services Department on Wednesday. B Dayananda, the previous ADGP of Prisons Department was transferred as ADGP, Training.