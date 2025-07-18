Next cabinet meet will discuss panel report on Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Eleven people died and many were injured in the incident.

Responding to a question on demand by several people, including retired Supreme Court Justice V Gopala Gowda for immediate constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the alleged mass murder, rape, and mass burials in Dharmasthala, over the past two decades, the CM said, the government will go ahead in the case in accordance with the law, based on police department's report.

"If SIT is necessary, it will be constituted. It will be based on the police department's report. The individual (eyewitness, a former sanitation worker who claimed that "hundreds of bodies" had been buried in the area), was absconding for 10 years, he has now made a statement before the police and has said whatever he has to. He has said that he is the one who has buried the dead bodies and that he will show the spot where they are buried. Let's see what the police say in a couple of days," he said.

Asserting that there was no pressure on the government in this case, the CM said, "even if the pressure is put, we will not heed to anything, we will do things in accordance with law."

Replying to a question on opposition BJP's criticism of his government's mega "Sadhana Samavesha" convention in Mysuru, planned on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said, development works worth Rs 2,658 crore will be inaugurated and foundation stones will be laid during the event.

"Is it being done just like that."

He questioned what the BJP has done for Mysuru. Amid speculations that the event was Siddaramaiah's show of strength to strengthen his grip over CM seat, he clarified that it is no one's show of strength.

It was aimed at showcasing the Congress government's work before the people, because BJP is spreading misinformation that the government was not doing anything and it doesn't have money because of implementation of guarantee schemes.

To a question on urban voters not supporting Congress during elections, Siddarmaihah said, it cannot be said outrightly.

It is with support of all voters the party has come to power.

He cited the examples of Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Downplaying a question on curiosity surrounding "September revolution" as claimed by some Congress leaders, amid speculation about CM change, he said, "ask those who said it. Even if those who have said are from my party, they have not told me about it. Ask them."