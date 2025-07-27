Harangi Reservoir release intensifies flood threat as Kodagu reels under heavy rain

MADIKERI: Flooded farmlands, damaged houses, gushing rivers, and power outages, Kodagu has been battling incessant rainfall for the past three days. Several low-lying areas are under threat of flooding, even as residents have been issued notices urging them to shift to safer locations.

Following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, over 20,000 cusecs of water is being let out from the Harangi Reservoir. The district recorded an average rainfall of 89.11 mm in the 24 hours ending on Sunday morning.

The continuous heavy downpour, accompanied by gusty winds, has disrupted normal life across the district, with several roads blocked due to uprooted trees.

Numerous electric poles have fallen, and several transformers have been damaged, resulting in widespread power outages. The catchment areas of the River Cauvery witnessed a significant downpour, with inflow into the Harangi Reservoir increasing to 17,878 cusecs. Over 20,800 cusecs of water is being released from the reservoir into the river.

Low-lying areas surrounding the Harangi Reservoir and River Cauvery face a heightened flood threat due to the rising water levels. Residents in the Harangi region and across Karadigodu, along the banks of the River Cauvery, have been served notices by the respective taluk tahsildars to evacuate to safer zones. Farmlands in Kudige, Kushalnagar, Galibeedu, and Virajpet have submerged under floodwaters.