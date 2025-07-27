Harangi Reservoir release intensifies flood threat as Kodagu reels under heavy rain

MADIKERI: Flooded farmlands, damaged houses, gushing rivers, and power outages, Kodagu has been battling incessant rainfall for the past three days. Several low-lying areas are under threat of flooding, even as residents have been issued notices urging them to shift to safer locations.
Following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, over 20,000 cusecs of water is being let out from the Harangi Reservoir. The district recorded an average rainfall of 89.11 mm in the 24 hours ending on Sunday morning.
The continuous heavy downpour, accompanied by gusty winds, has disrupted normal life across the district, with several roads blocked due to uprooted trees.
Numerous electric poles have fallen, and several transformers have been damaged, resulting in widespread power outages. The catchment areas of the River Cauvery witnessed a significant downpour, with inflow into the Harangi Reservoir increasing to 17,878 cusecs. Over 20,800 cusecs of water is being released from the reservoir into the river.
Low-lying areas surrounding the Harangi Reservoir and River Cauvery face a heightened flood threat due to the rising water levels. Residents in the Harangi region and across Karadigodu, along the banks of the River Cauvery, have been served notices by the respective taluk tahsildars to evacuate to safer zones. Farmlands in Kudige, Kushalnagar, Galibeedu, and Virajpet have submerged under floodwaters.
In Somwarpet taluk, the tahsildar has directed the closure of shops near the private bus stand, citing landslide risks. While tarpaulin sheets have been placed over vulnerable areas, steps are being taken to cordon off the affected zones.
The Somwarpet-Hassan State Highway is at risk of closure, as the road near Shanthalli shows signs of collapse. Traffic movement on the Hassan-Somwarpet stretch has also been disrupted due to multiple uprooted trees blocking the road.
Both rural and urban areas in the district remain without electricity, as several electric poles and transformers have been damaged. CESC gangmen are working tirelessly to restore power lines. Panchayat-level task force committees are preparing to respond to any emergency. A relief centre is being set up to accommodate displaced residents from Karadigodu and neighbouring regions.
Traffic on the Kerala–Kodagu interstate route near Karike came to a halt after a massive tree allegedly uprooted and blocked the road. Panchayat and forest officials were involved in clearing the debris. Entry to Kanive Bridge has been prohibited as a precautionary measure.
Several residents have been affected as numerous houses have reportedly collapsed due to the persistent downpour. Meanwhile, the water level in Bhagamandala continues to rise, with the area recording 171.2 mm of rainfall in just 24 hours.