ISRO scientists bank on POEM payload for cosmic dust particle study

BENGALURU: The first-ever Dust Experiment (DEX) done by Indian space researchers has yielded results. But this is not road dust or any other dust. It is the cosmic dust.

There are Interplanetary Dust Particles (IDPs) in space. These microscopic shrapnels from comets and asteroids form the atmosphere's meteor layer and show up as shooting stars.

The DEX is the first Indian-made instrument to hunt for these high speed IDPs. It was flown on PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) of the PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission on January 1, 2024. It rocketed to an altitude of 350Km.

"The DEX, a compact instrument is tuned to hear impacts, capturing vital data that redefines our understanding of the universe and charts the path for safe human deep-space missions. At the core of the experiment lies a 3-kilogram dust detector based on the cutting-edge hypervelocity principle designed to capture high-speed space dust impacts with only 4.5 W power consumption," researchers from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), that conducted the study, said on Monday.