BBM division of CPI Maoist dissolves as 15 cadres surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund

RAIPUR: All 15 active cadres of the Balangir Bargarh Mahasamund division of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) surrendered to authorities in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday night, effectively dissolving the unit.

State Home Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed the development and said the formal rehabilitation process would be completed by Sunday.

The group includes nine women among those who surrendered. While the surrender took place in Mahasamund, 14 of the cadres were originally from the Bastar region.

The cadres allegedly turned in a substantial cache of high grade weapons, including three AK 47 rifles, two SLRs, two INSAS rifles and three .303 rifles, Sharma stated.

According to police officials, the group comprises one Special Zonal Committee Member, two Divisional Committee Members, five Area Committee Members and seven Platoon Members, making the surrender significant in terms of seniority within the outfit.

As the operational deadline approaches, security forces continue to maintain a dual track strategy of sustained tactical pressure on the ground coupled with an open invitation for peaceful reintegration into the mainstream.

The mass surrender comes as the state nears the March 31, 2026 target date set by the Centre to eliminate the CPI Maoist presence.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted that the transition is part of a broader trend, noting that over 2,720 cadres have laid down their arms in the past two years.