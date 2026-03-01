Karnataka activates 24/7 emergency centres as Middle East airspace closure strands residents

MANGALURU: In response to the disruption of international flight operations following the closure of airspace in several Middle Eastern countries, the Karnataka government has launched dedicated helpline numbers to assist residents from the State stranded in the affected regions.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has confirmed that the airspace over Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar will remain closed until March 2, leaving many passengers, including those from Karnataka, stranded, particularly in the UAE, especially Dubai.

To provide timely support and facilitate coordination with Indian embassies and consulates, the State Emergency Operations Centre has been activated.

The SEOC, along with District Emergency Operations Centres, is functioning round the clock to monitor the situation and assist stranded individuals.

The Karnataka government has issued helpline numbers for residents in the affected regions. Advisories have also been circulated through official social media platforms, including X and WhatsApp, to ensure public awareness.

The Karnataka Resident Commissioner’s Office in New Delhi is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies in these countries to facilitate assistance.

Karnataka residents stranded in the Middle East have been urged to contact the helplines, follow local government advisories and register on the Sarthi Sahayata portal and other official platforms.

For visa related queries, individuals have been advised to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

A release from Munish Moudgil, Relief Commissioner and Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, stated that the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and that further updates will be issued as necessary.