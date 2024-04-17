When BJP's K Surendran said 'religious polarisation doesn't work in Kerala, we need minorities'

The BJP's Mission South is quite a serious one. And they are attempting a big push in God's Own Country Kerala too, where Narendra Modi has made many visits including one on Monday.

The Prime Minister spoke from Thrissur which he addressed as Vadakkumnathan's land in his speech made while in the company of BJP Thrissur candidate Suresh Gopi on stage.

But what more do Suresh Gopi and his fellow party mates need to win significant vote shares and seats in Kerala?

The BJP state president K Surendran had an answer when it came to the missing ingredient during an interaction with The New New Indian Express in November 2022 and it is revelatory.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Surendran is pitted against Rahul Gandhi and Annie Raja of the CPI from the high-profile Wayanad seat.