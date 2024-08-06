Human-animal conflict: Can a joint effort bring peace to the Southern forest belt?

Human-animal conflict has existed since time immemorial, and maintaining harmony is often complex due to various factors, including nature, ecology, and human behavior—the highest form of animal—and his greed.
Humans, having often lost in these conflicts, frequently complain about loss of life and crop damage, yet we rarely hear the other side of the story. Focusing on the human angle, the three most affected states in South India—Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—are now rethinking their survival models and considering a joint approach.
The forest departments of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have decided to treat human-animal conflict as a landscape-wide issue rather than a state-specific one. They are pooling their data and collaborating on more accurate data collection and management. The states have agreed to unify their interests and approach the central government for the necessary regulatory approvals.
Why the Joint Move
The three southern states of India—Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—are coming together to propose amendments to wildlife protection laws to facilitate more effective management of human-animal conflict situations.
Earlier this year, the Kerala government passed a resolution to address human-animal conflict by categorizing it as a state disaster. This resolution called for amending the Wildlife Protection Act and incorporating human-animal conflict under the Disaster Management Act. This would allow local administrations in affected areas to override state norms, including provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act. Specifically, it would grant district collectors the authority to cull animals involved in conflicts without regard to the Wildlife Protection Act.
Additionally, the resolution proposed classifying certain animals, such as wild boars and monkeys, as vermin, which would permit their culling when necessary. However, these state actions require central government approval to be implemented.
The central government rejected Kerala's proposals, citing a prohibition under Chapter 2, Section 5 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA). Instead, a potential solution under the WPA is to grant local panchayat presidents and secretaries the role of honorary wildlife wardens. These temporary wardens have the authority to order the culling of wild boars when they invade agricultural land. However, the increasing issue of monkey menace is not addressed by this provision. Kerala, along with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, plans to raise this issue in Parliament in the upcoming sessions.
The central government also rejected Kerala's proposal to empower district collectors to take preventive actions, such as shooting and killing vermin, for Schedule I animals including elephants, tigers, and leopards.
When human lives are threatened by Schedule I animals, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) mandates strict guidelines for identifying the individual animal and collecting data on tigers and leopards before any action can be taken. The NTCA has established standard operating procedures (SOPs) for these cases, and different SOPs apply for other animals.
Key strategies employed to prevent and manage human-animal conflict, throughout various regions of the country include:
Policy and Legislative Measures:
The Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 : Provides the legal framework for wildlife conservation and protection.
Creation of Protected Areas and Corridors: Establishing and expanding national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and corridors to provide safe habitats for wildlife.
Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Guidelines: Issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), these guidelines outline measures for assessing, managing, and mitigating human-wildlife conflicts as well as releasing compensation for injuries, death and damages property.
Bio-fencing and Barrier Techniques: Using physical barriers or natural deterrents to prevent wildlife from entering human settlements or agricultural fields.
Awareness and Education:
Conducting awareness campaigns and educational programs to educate communities about wildlife behavior, conflict prevention strategies, and the importance of coexistence.
Research and Data Collection:
Collaborating with research institutions and NGOs to gather data on wildlife populations, movement patterns, and to formulate effective policy and management decisions.
Local Participation and Stakeholder Engagement:
Involving local communities, NGOs, and stakeholders in decision-making processes related to conservation and management of wildlife.
What Triggers the Conflict
With communities depended on agriculture for their daily needs as well as income getting affected by wild animals cases of crop loss is one of the major issue. Major worries that have been brought up is the lack of timely compensation for the ravaged crops, houses and the loss of livestock and in the worst circumstances loss of life. The delay in timely compensation influenced the change in demeanor of the people. The government compensation for loss of life is Rs 10 lakh while major injuries receive Rs 2 lakh, while for loss of property, State /UT government may adhere to the cost norms prescribed by them. Details of compensation are mentioned here.
Other states like Assam have a similar problem with wild animals Dr. Alolika Sinha, a conservation biologist working with Aaranyak, an NGO working in the northeastern states of India said," The major steps that have been taken to mitigate the issue is by the use of electric fencing, shifting to crops that the animals are less likely to be ruined like termaric and ginger. Coupled with this the locals are added to a Whatsapp group where the alerts are passed, this due to the communities unity this has been effective in mitigating human animal interaction".
How Heavy Are the Loss
According to data from government reports 21,341applications have been made from Wayand for compensation over crop loss due to wild-life attack of which 19,021 have reportedly been approved. This is followed by Palakkad with 5,908, Kannur with 4,743 being the top districts affected. According to a PIB report 94 people died in Kerala in human- animal confrontation, of this 12 were killed by elephants while one by tiger and 71 by other animals, according to officials the top killers are snakes.
Growing Concerns
While the Centre-State differences on the regulatory provisions create enough hassles for the concerned forest departments to act, the aggrieved people and their demand for compensation are the other issues faced by forest officials. High compensation for loss of life, crops and cattle often often choke the state departments with financial crunch.
“We do not get sufficient funds from the central government for compensating the victims. Last year alone an amount of 10 to 12 crore was spend on compensating the losses," says D. Jayaprasad IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden.
He stressed that the central government provided less than Rs 1 crore last year despite the state's request of Rs 9.5 crore.
He also pointed out that although schemes like Project Tiger and Project Elephant are being implemented as part of the Centre's support to the States, the budgets are short of the demand.
In Kerala, the forest department has recently installed over1000 km of solar electric fencing, created Whatsapp groups and warning message systems. Currently in the State, 258 out of 1035 panchayats are under the category of sensitive area. Therefore, protective measures like solar electric fencing, rail fencing and trenches are essential.
While the people often fail to adhere to the safety advises and warnings, maybe due to their deep frustration over the restricted movements, the authorities need to put in efforts to make them educated on how to avoid animal attacks and prevent the losses.
Human Invasion to Wildlife
Human interference with natural animal habitats and wildlife has increased over the years due to the rising demand for forest resources and land for cultivation. This has led to illegal development practices, land conversion, and waste disposal.
As human encroachment expands, animals face not only habitat loss but also disruptions to their migratory and movement paths.
A recent example is a private tea company digging a 24 km trench along an elephant migration route at Chalakkudy, a forest area in Kerala. This disruption forces the elephant herd to pass through human-inhabited areas to reach Parambikulam on the Tamil Nadu border. This case highlights just one of many similar incidents.
A coordinated effort among the three states could enhance forest conservation methods and reduce human-animal conflicts. It could also improve data collection. Moreover, a joint appeal to the Centre could lead to reforms in animal conservation laws, offering more inclusive protection for ecosystems and potentially decentralising decision-making to foster harmony between different species.
---