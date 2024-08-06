Human-animal conflict: Can a joint effort bring peace to the Southern forest belt?

Human-animal conflict has existed since time immemorial, and maintaining harmony is often complex due to various factors, including nature, ecology, and human behavior—the highest form of animal—and his greed.

Humans, having often lost in these conflicts, frequently complain about loss of life and crop damage, yet we rarely hear the other side of the story. Focusing on the human angle, the three most affected states in South India—Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—are now rethinking their survival models and considering a joint approach.

The forest departments of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have decided to treat human-animal conflict as a landscape-wide issue rather than a state-specific one. They are pooling their data and collaborating on more accurate data collection and management. The states have agreed to unify their interests and approach the central government for the necessary regulatory approvals.

Why the Joint Move

The three southern states of India—Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—are coming together to propose amendments to wildlife protection laws to facilitate more effective management of human-animal conflict situations.

Earlier this year, the Kerala government passed a resolution to address human-animal conflict by categorizing it as a state disaster. This resolution called for amending the Wildlife Protection Act and incorporating human-animal conflict under the Disaster Management Act. This would allow local administrations in affected areas to override state norms, including provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act. Specifically, it would grant district collectors the authority to cull animals involved in conflicts without regard to the Wildlife Protection Act.

Additionally, the resolution proposed classifying certain animals, such as wild boars and monkeys, as vermin, which would permit their culling when necessary. However, these state actions require central government approval to be implemented.

The central government rejected Kerala's proposals, citing a prohibition under Chapter 2, Section 5 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA). Instead, a potential solution under the WPA is to grant local panchayat presidents and secretaries the role of honorary wildlife wardens. These temporary wardens have the authority to order the culling of wild boars when they invade agricultural land. However, the increasing issue of monkey menace is not addressed by this provision. Kerala, along with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, plans to raise this issue in Parliament in the upcoming sessions.

The central government also rejected Kerala's proposal to empower district collectors to take preventive actions, such as shooting and killing vermin, for Schedule I animals including elephants, tigers, and leopards.

When human lives are threatened by Schedule I animals, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) mandates strict guidelines for identifying the individual animal and collecting data on tigers and leopards before any action can be taken. The NTCA has established standard operating procedures (SOPs) for these cases, and different SOPs apply for other animals.

Key strategies employed to prevent and manage human-animal conflict, throughout various regions of the country include: