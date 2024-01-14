Centre’s neglect: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to hold meeting with Satheesan, Kunhalikutty

“But Satheesan and Kunhalikutty would inform the LDF government during the meeting that they cannot run away by putting the entire blame on the Centre. The state government is equally responsible for its financial doldrums. The UDF is likely to urge the LDF government to send an all-party delegation to New Delhi to put pressure on the Centre,” said a source close to Satheesan. It should be recalled that the LDF government has already approached the Supreme Court against the Centre.