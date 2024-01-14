CMRL pay-off: Centre orders probe against firm owned by CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter

The Aluva-based Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Ltd (CMRL), which made the payments, and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (KSIDC), which has a 13.4% stake in CMRL, will also come under investigation. According to the order issued by MCA joint director M D Shakeel on January 12, a three-member team comprising Karnataka Deputy Registrar Varun B S, Chennai Deputy Director K M Shanker Narayan and Pondicherry Registrar A Gokulnath will carry out the investigation. The team has been asked to submit its report to the Union government within four months.