Docu ‘evidence’ points to Kerala Fibre Optic Network irregularities

The documents also claimed that the little-known company, SRIT, bagged all contracts concerning the K-FON project by using the name RailTel as its face. SRIT later went on to secure the multi-crore contract to install AI-enabled cameras across Kerala. “It is clear from the manner in which SRIT has been scooping up projects in the IT sector in the state that it has great pull within the state establishment, which ensures that projects fall into its lap, notwithstanding law,” stated the submission, which will come up before the HC on Monday.