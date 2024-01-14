No marriage will be cancelled due to PM’s visit: Guruvayur Devaswom

“I would like to assure the families who have booked marriage at Guruvayur on January 17 that no marriage will be cancelled. But we will have to reschedule the timings and a decision will be taken regarding this at the meeting with SPG officials scheduled at 10.30 am on Sunday. I urge the families not to get confused over rumours. The marriages would have been fixed months ago and the families arrive after a lot of preparations. There is nothing reprehensible than forcing these families to cancel the marriage. Guruvayur Devaswom will never do that,” said chairman Dr V K Vijayan.