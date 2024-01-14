Travancore Devaswom Board’s order to vacate building at Sabarimala irks forest department staff

TDB president P S Prasanth said he had not seen the order. “The beat forest officers are deployed at Sabarimala for enforcement but we have used their service to coordinate the volunteers deployed for distribution of medicated water. We had requested them to vacate the Poorna - Pushkala building as the donor had demanded accommodation. There is no need for additional staff to control the rush during Makaravilakku as the district collector has offered to deploy a 100-member team during these days,” he said. The devaswom minister said he would look into the complaint regarding the order issued by the Sabarimala executive officer.