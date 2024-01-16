Singer Chithra faces backlash over social media post on Ram temple event in Ayodhya

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Singer KS Chithra's prayer call on the occasion of the Ayodhya temple consecration has left social media users divided.
While she faced severe criticism from liberal and left handles, people owing allegiance to right-wing Hindutva ideology are extending wholehearted support to the singer.
Curiously, celebrities from the film and music world, except singer G Venugopal, have chosen to stay silent.
In a video that went viral on social media, Chithra asked the faithful to chant hymns in praise of Lord Sree Rama and light five-wicked lamps around their homes on the consecration day.
Her prayer request invited sharp criticism from several prominent personalities.
Writer Indu Menon went to the extent of calling her a 'dishonest cuckoo'.
"Those who are into classical arts would have sung hymns in praise of Ram, Vishn and Sita. That doesn't mean that they should support the killing of innocent people," she said.
"No matter how many times you recite god's name, no Rama or Vishnu would come to the rescue of people who are in blood, those fleeing or those in pain. Not five, a lamp with five lakh wicks will bring light to your mind. Your sound made the world believe that you are cuckoo. But now you have proved yourself to be a dishonest cuckoo," she added.
Singer Venugopal appealed to the people to pardon Chithra. "She sang numerous songs for us. Can't we pardon her for once if we have a different opinion on the issue? Every revolutionary's home will have mothers and elder sisters who would advise them to pray or visit the church or offer namaz. None would sever ties with their relatives for this reason."
Venugopal said Chithra did not have allegiance to any political ideology and she was not much into reading or writing. "She only expressed her devotion to the big temple coming up in India. Her heart is full of music, devotion, love and equality," he said.