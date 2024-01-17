Doctor's intervention saves the life of a passenger on Kochi-Mumbai flight

KOCHI: The intervention of a Kochi-based hepatologist saved the life of a passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Kochi to Mumbai on January 14. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a senior hepatologist at the Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, intervened when a fellow passenger experienced breathing difficulties due to low oxygen levels and high blood pressure.

Despite initial attempts by the flight attendant to provide nebulizer assistance, the passenger's condition persisted. Through examination, Dr Abby diagnosed pleural effusion in the left lung and recorded a blood pressure of 280/160. Discovering that the semi-conscious passenger suffered from kidney failure and underwent thrice-weekly dialysis, he accessed the patient's phone for prescribed high blood pressure medication.

Facing challenges due to the moving plane, Dr. Abby administered the medication intramuscularly and it effectively lowered the patient's blood pressure. The patient was admitted to a nearby hospital after landing in Mumbai. Aditya Ghosh, Co founder of Akasa Air, appreciated Dr Abby for the life-saving actions. The patient, receiving emergency dialysis, Now he is on the path to recovery.