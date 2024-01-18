'Cyber fraud in my name': Porinju Veliyath warns investors of social media accounts impersonating him

KOCHI: In yet another muti-crore cyber fraud, Porinju Veliyath, an acclaimed stock investor and founder of Equity Intelligence, a Portfolio Management Service (PMS) firm, has approached police after multiple social media accounts impersonated his identity and siphoned off money from investors.

Veliyath suspects that an organised racket is behind the cyber fraud. According to him, last month his team came to know about an advertisement circulated on Facebook stating that he is providing advisory service to people on investing in appropriate stocks.

ALSO READ | Beyond the selfie: Experts share tips to counter rising cyber security threats

He soon reported the matter to the National Cyber Crime Portal, Police and the stockmarket regular SEBI. His firm is only into Portfolio Management Services and Alternative Investment Funds.