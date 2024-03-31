Swell waves create panic on Kerala coast, high wave alert till midnight

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swell waves lashed the Kerala coast causing panic in coastal communities on Sunday. The severity was higher in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Thrissur. The waves started surging by 2 pm, damaging the Kollamcode-Neerodi coastal road at the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border. It also resulted in the water inundation of 50 families in the area. The district authorities have started preparation for the rehabilitation of families affected at a government UP school at Pozhiyoor.

The swell waves caused panic in Pulluvila, Adimalathura, Puthiyathura, Poonthura and Thumba in Thiruvananthapuram.

The sea receded in Alappuzha before the swell waves at Cherthala, Pallithode and Purakkad. The waves caused damage to fishing equipment at Perinjanam in Thrissur.

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued a high wave alert warning people from visiting the beach. The waves could swell up to 1.5 meters till 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Shekhar Kuriakose, member secretary of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said that the swell waves are a temporary phenomenon during the season. “The swell waves during the high tide result in water inundation on the coast. Usually, the sea becomes normal soon,” he said.