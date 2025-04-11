Notes of nostalgia

The street housed doyens of music, whose homes were nerve centres of art. Among them were Carnatic vocalists Parassala Ponnammal and Vechoor Harihara Subramania Iyer, and flautist K Sivaramakrishnan, fondly known as ‘Flute Swami.’

“Not just them, there were many who led bhagavatha katha and sampradaya bhajan teams,” says octogenarian N Rajagopalan, whose family has lived at Valiyasala for four generations.

The seemingly small houses, opening into spacious, cool interiors with well-lit rooms built in the unique agraharam style, also made space for youngsters who wished to stay and study art, in a gurukula model.

One such student was Ayyankudi Mani, who stayed at Vechoor Harihara Subramania Iyer’s house to study music. The house remains, with remnants of memories, but what is more palpable, according to Mani, is the magnanimity and ardent devotion to art that still lingers in the street.

“This is why I decided to stay back here. I want to be around his presence,” says Mani, who grew into a musician of repute and a teacher.

Sivaramakrishnan’s son, S Janardhanan, recalls how his house was once filled with music.

“Even otherwise, there was music everywhere. We kids played cricket on the street, which was less crowded than now. Years have passed, yet the ambience of art still remains, though not to the extent it once did,” he says.

“Still, the future is a question mark. A lot has indeed changed.”

Outside on the street and inside the homes, a lot has changed. The thinnais (verandahs) have been pulled down to make space for car parks, and the interiors are tiled and furnished in a modern style.

“Every house had an open thinnai. It gave space for travellers who had no place to stay for the night and also served as a congregating space for families sharing walls,” says Rajagopalan.

Yet, the yesteryears refuse to vacate. There is still a nostalgic dimness that lingers in the homes, around the daylight pouring in through the roof openings. There is the tulsi plant in the inner courtyard, and outside, kolams (traditional floor drawings) still display their artistry. Spaces by the car park still have lemons drying to make pickles. And as stoic remnants of the ancient, the past peeps through houses on the verge of collapse or those locked away.

Painkuni uthram

For over a century now, Painkuni Uthram has put the street into full festive mode. This year marks the 100th anniversary, celebrated over a week from April 4 to 12, unlike the customary three days.

“There was support from many — those who remain and those who have left. Many came just to attend the festival,” says Janardhanan.

P Krishnan, aka Rajuswamy, who leads a team of Sasthampaatu singers, adds, “When we were young, the festive fervour mattered more than the festivities because money was hard to come by. To collect enough funds for the festival, we would go from house to house, singing bhajans not just here but even as far as Nagercoil.”