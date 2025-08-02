‘Kingdom’ brings spotlight on actor Venkitesh V P

Actor Venkitesh V P, who was seen in films like ‘Stand Up’, ‘The Priest’, ‘Kho-Kho’, and ‘Lovefully Yours Veda’, is now basking in the limelight after ‘Kingdom’, his Telugu debut directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starring Vijay Deverakonda, hit the screens.
His phone had been buzzing ever since the movie’s pre-release event in Hyderabad, wherein Venkitesh’s emotional speech about his decade-long struggle in the industry went viral. His co-star even tweeted, ‘[Kingdom] is just [Venkitesh’s] fourth film, but when I shared scenes with him, I felt like I was in his world.’
‘Deadly actor, ferocious eyes and energy, sweet soul. He will make a strong mark,’ Vijay’s tweet continues. Off-screen, too, Venkitesh is winning hearts. He runs a food truck in Thiruvananthapuram called Suda Suda Idli, where he personally serves piping-hot idlis.
TNIE caught up with the actor to trace his journey, his big break, and the dream that fuels him.
You spoke so emotionally at the pre-release event of Kingdom, sharing your nine-year journey in cinema. Can you tell us more?
It all began in school at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary, where we’d bunk classes to watch films. That’s when the dream took root. The film ‘Best Actor’ starring Mammootty left a deep mark on me. After graduation, I knew I couldn’t imagine life without cinema.
My parents asked me to finish my master’s first. Once that was done, I started auditioning. I worked as a junior artist, landed small dialogue roles, and later joined a reality show that gave me some visibility. But the film I worked in shortly afterwards got shelved. I waited a whole year in hopes that it would hit the screens. Sadly, it didn’t, and I had to start from scratch again.
Back then, I’d message assistant and associate directors on Facebook, asking for auditions. That’s how ‘Stand Up’ happened. Since then, it’s been a rollercoaster. But passion keeps me going.
Your Telugu debut comes with a big team and strong backing. How did you land the role in Kingdom?
My first non-Malayalam film was in Tamil, ‘Rebel’. Its team approached me after the ‘Lovefully Yours Veda’ trailer caught someone’s eye. Similarly, the ‘Kingdom’ team saw the ‘Rebel’ trailer. They just called me — no audition. At first, I thought it was a prank. I believed it only when I met Gowtam sir. Working with him was like attending an acting school. And to play a villain opposite Vijay Deverakonda? Unbelievable.
Most of your roles have had negative shades. Do you feel typecast? And what made you say yes to Kingdom even though it’s a villain role?
Yes, very much. When people approach me, my first question is, ‘Is this another toxic boyfriend role?’ That’s why I’ve done only six films in ten years. Cinema means too much to me to keep repeating the same characters. I need roles that challenge me.
Kingdom’s Murugan isn’t one-dimensional. He has anger, pride, and pain. There’s a 15-minute stretch where the film becomes his. It’s not the usual come-say-dialogue-and-go role. Also, when Gowtam sir calls, how can you say no?
And I’m glad I didn’t. Audiences clapped for my intro scene, which is rare for a newcomer in Telugu cinema. My name is being mentioned in reviews for the villain role. The love I’m receiving, especially after that speech went viral, feels like the universe is rewarding the struggle.
Now that you’ve made a mark, what’s next?
My dream is to do lead roles, where people say, ‘Venkitesh’s movie is out, let’s go watch.’ That belief is what keeps me here. Right now, I don’t have confirmed projects, but I’m hearing a lot of good scripts. I can feel something big coming.
Your food venture, Suda Suda Idli, is also making waves. What made you start it?
It began as a fun idea with five close friends. Three months after we launched, I found out my father used to sell idlis in the 80s. That felt like fate. The truck is doing well by God’s grace. People often ask, ‘Don’t you have movies now?’ I just smile and say, ‘Something is on the way.’
It’s not easy to build a brand, but we did it. Now we’re planning to open a shop. Even if I get busy with cinema, my friends have promised to keep it running.