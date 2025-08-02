‘Kingdom’ brings spotlight on actor Venkitesh V P

Actor Venkitesh V P, who was seen in films like ‘Stand Up’, ‘The Priest’, ‘Kho-Kho’, and ‘Lovefully Yours Veda’, is now basking in the limelight after ‘Kingdom’, his Telugu debut directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starring Vijay Deverakonda, hit the screens.

His phone had been buzzing ever since the movie’s pre-release event in Hyderabad, wherein Venkitesh’s emotional speech about his decade-long struggle in the industry went viral. His co-star even tweeted, ‘[Kingdom] is just [Venkitesh’s] fourth film, but when I shared scenes with him, I felt like I was in his world.’

‘Deadly actor, ferocious eyes and energy, sweet soul. He will make a strong mark,’ Vijay’s tweet continues. Off-screen, too, Venkitesh is winning hearts. He runs a food truck in Thiruvananthapuram called Suda Suda Idli, where he personally serves piping-hot idlis.

TNIE caught up with the actor to trace his journey, his big break, and the dream that fuels him.

You spoke so emotionally at the pre-release event of Kingdom, sharing your nine-year journey in cinema. Can you tell us more?

It all began in school at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary, where we’d bunk classes to watch films. That’s when the dream took root. The film ‘Best Actor’ starring Mammootty left a deep mark on me. After graduation, I knew I couldn’t imagine life without cinema.

My parents asked me to finish my master’s first. Once that was done, I started auditioning. I worked as a junior artist, landed small dialogue roles, and later joined a reality show that gave me some visibility. But the film I worked in shortly afterwards got shelved. I waited a whole year in hopes that it would hit the screens. Sadly, it didn’t, and I had to start from scratch again.

Back then, I’d message assistant and associate directors on Facebook, asking for auditions. That’s how ‘Stand Up’ happened. Since then, it’s been a rollercoaster. But passion keeps me going.

Your Telugu debut comes with a big team and strong backing. How did you land the role in Kingdom?

My first non-Malayalam film was in Tamil, ‘Rebel’. Its team approached me after the ‘Lovefully Yours Veda’ trailer caught someone’s eye. Similarly, the ‘Kingdom’ team saw the ‘Rebel’ trailer. They just called me — no audition. At first, I thought it was a prank. I believed it only when I met Gowtam sir. Working with him was like attending an acting school. And to play a villain opposite Vijay Deverakonda? Unbelievable.