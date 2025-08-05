“I don’t agree with the ‘after me, deluge’ attitude,” says KRNNIVSA director Jijoy Rajagopal

Jijoy Pulickal Rajagopal wears many hats — actor, international theatre performer, educator, and currently, director of the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVSA). Known for his deep engagement with performance and pedagogy, he has been at the forefront of shaping serious film education in the country.

In this conversation with TNIE, Jijoy reflects on the significance of the first Kerala Film Policy Conclave, the evolving culture at KRNNIVSA, and the urgent need for inclusivity and reform in film education.

He also shares his thoughts on Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s recent remarks and why sensitivity to history, caste, gender, and class matters more than ever in cinema.

The first Kerala Film Policy Conclave is considered a step towards framing a comprehensive policy for the Malayalam film industry. As someone who participated in it, how do you see this initiative?

What impressed me was that the conclave created space for many small organisations. I saw them stand up and speak about their issues, and everything they said was true.

Ours is a society still grappling with power, gender, class, and caste inequalities. For the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema, voices from the bottom of the ladder were heard.

I believe Malayalam cinema cannot move forward without remembering what happened in this conclave. If these discussions are included in the policymaking process, it has the potential to bring both professionalism and quality to the industry. The government and other related bodies must use this opportunity wisely.

In the concluding session of the conclave, Adoor made comments about KRNNIVSA, calling the protest that happened during his time unnecessary and implying he was unaware of the institute’s current state. As the director, how do you respond?

For the first time, we filled all 60 seats in the institute. Earlier, students often preferred FTII or SRFTI.

Among those enrolled now, we have eight women and 11 students from outside Kerala. Many have had their works selected for international festivals, a first for the institute.

Last year alone, we spent around `2 lakh on submitting student films to film festivals. And we received over `3 lakh in returns. This way, we are trying to give our students as much exposure as possible. We organise campus tours for school students. We are planning short courses and film camps for shelter homes, migrant labourers and many other sections of society.

As for Adoor Sir’s remarks, I don’t consider anyone superior or inferior. We respect everyone. We are not claiming to have invented anything new. The path was already there.

That said, I find it hard to accept the ‘after me, the deluge’ attitude. Everything is going well here. Perhaps he is not aware of the developments due to age-related limitations or a lack of updated information. We also have not had the opportunity to explain it to him, and I would genuinely welcome that chance. He is someone who has made remarkable films.

Adoor also made some remarks on caste and gender. What’s your take?

KRNNIVSA offers six courses with 10 seats each — that’s 60 students per batch, and the course runs for three years. With three batches on campus and three graduates, we have had six batches so far.

Across all those batches, only one student has been from a Scheduled Tribe background. This is something we must reflect on. Why are we failing to reach marginalised communities?

That one tribal student performed exceptionally well, and his films were screened at international festivals. There are 36 tribal languages and many more communities. If they begin telling stories through cinema, we will gain entirely new perspectives.

Also, we live in a patriarchal society. That’s a reality we must acknowledge. Consequently, the number of women filmmakers is very low. We must create space for the female gaze.

Representation matters, and to achieve at least 50% representation, we must offer free education to women. We must also ensure that people from the LGBTQIA+ community are represented. Until adequate representation is achieved, it is essential to provide substantial support and benefits.

We must approach caste, religion, and gender with more sensitivity and humanity. We must interpret everything through the lens of history. Often, we go wrong in this regard.

No matter how accomplished someone may be in their field, such remarks sometimes reveal a lack of awareness in other important areas.