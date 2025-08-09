'Homestay camp' to help NRI students explore their roots

You may be familiar with film scenes where NRIs plough fields or milk cows out of curiosity. But what if such acts happened in real life and helped NRI students learn more about their native place?

Similar scenes unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, as the Malayalam Mission teamed up with the Kattakkada Assembly constituency to organise a three-day camp titled Verukal Chirakukal (Roots & Wings), as part of which 25 NRI students will stay at the homes of as many local children.

Inaugurated by Cultural Department director Divya S Iyer at Puliyarakonam, the camp features students from GCC countries, aged between 8 and 15, who will be engaged in a wide range of activities during their stay.

“The camp is envisioned to foster cultural exchange between Malayali students brought up abroad and in Kerala,” says Kattakkada MLA I B Satheesh.