'Homestay camp' to help NRI students explore their roots

You may be familiar with film scenes where NRIs plough fields or milk cows out of curiosity. But what if such acts happened in real life and helped NRI students learn more about their native place?
Similar scenes unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, as the Malayalam Mission teamed up with the Kattakkada Assembly constituency to organise a three-day camp titled Verukal Chirakukal (Roots & Wings), as part of which 25 NRI students will stay at the homes of as many local children.
Inaugurated by Cultural Department director Divya S Iyer at Puliyarakonam, the camp features students from GCC countries, aged between 8 and 15, who will be engaged in a wide range of activities during their stay.
“The camp is envisioned to foster cultural exchange between Malayali students brought up abroad and in Kerala,” says Kattakkada MLA I B Satheesh.
He notes that the camp aims to raise awareness among NRI students about Kerala’s culture, while also helping local students understand the evolving opportunities in foreign countries. Calling it a pilot project, the legislator adds that the initiative could be scaled up in coming years with the support of groups such as Norka and Loka Kerala Sabha.
Local students were picked through a month-long screening process, while NRI participants were chosen based on their willingness to join. “Our concept is ‘Sahyan muthal sagaram vare (from the Western Ghats to the ocean)’, so that students get to know the state through its various terrains,” says Malayalam Mission director Murugan Kattakkada.
Participants will visit the Miyawaki forest in Puliyarakonam, the Kottur elephant rehabilitation centre, and nearby crop fields. They will also interact with tribal leader Mallan Kani Moopan at his settlement, besides engaging in activities such as milking cows and interacting with fishermen.
The camp also aims to familiarise students with Kerala’s cultural and historical legacy. As part of this, they will visit the Ayyankali Panchami Memorial School. On the final day, the group will tour the Vizhinjam International Seaport to gain insights into the state’s infrastructural development.