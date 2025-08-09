It's a beauty and a beast

If all cars in India were to walk a fashion ramp, the MG Cyberster would steal the show. This open-roof, two-seater electric sports car, with scissor doors that swing upwards like the wings of a bird, is unmistakably a head-turner. At the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, I had the chance to see first-hand this stunning machine. Here are my thoughts.

Looks

The Cyberster is designed to grab eyeballs. Aerodynamic and sleek from every angle, its design takes inspiration from MG’s legendary British roadsters — the classic open-roof, two-seater sports cars.

This is the first electric avatar of the MG roadster. A soft-top convertible with scissor doors is a world-first in car design. And Cyberster is currently the only electric car in India with a fully retractable soft roof.

Inside, the cabin is sporty, tech-laden and premium. The seats, true to sports car style, are snug but not too low. The leather-wrapped steering wheel is 4-way adjustable and comfortable to grip, while the seats are six-way adjustable.

The cockpit is entirely driver-centric, with three digital screens (7-inch + 10.25-inch + 7-inch) providing a wealth of information. The scissor doors open and close at the touch of a button. Thanks to integrated sensors, they open at safe angles, even in tight spaces. The roof can be opened or closed in just 10 seconds — even while driving at speeds of up to 50 km/h.