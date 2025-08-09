It's a beauty and a beast

If all cars in India were to walk a fashion ramp, the MG Cyberster would steal the show. This open-roof, two-seater electric sports car, with scissor doors that swing upwards like the wings of a bird, is unmistakably a head-turner. At the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, I had the chance to see first-hand this stunning machine. Here are my thoughts.
Looks
The Cyberster is designed to grab eyeballs. Aerodynamic and sleek from every angle, its design takes inspiration from MG’s legendary British roadsters — the classic open-roof, two-seater sports cars.
This is the first electric avatar of the MG roadster. A soft-top convertible with scissor doors is a world-first in car design. And Cyberster is currently the only electric car in India with a fully retractable soft roof.
Inside, the cabin is sporty, tech-laden and premium. The seats, true to sports car style, are snug but not too low. The leather-wrapped steering wheel is 4-way adjustable and comfortable to grip, while the seats are six-way adjustable.
The cockpit is entirely driver-centric, with three digital screens (7-inch + 10.25-inch + 7-inch) providing a wealth of information. The scissor doors open and close at the touch of a button. Thanks to integrated sensors, they open at safe angles, even in tight spaces. The roof can be opened or closed in just 10 seconds — even while driving at speeds of up to 50 km/h.
Performance
Powered by a 77 kWh battery pack, the Cyberster uses two motors — one on each axle — delivering a combined output of 510 hp. This dual-motor setup also means it’s an all-wheel-drive car. Torque figures are equally impressive at 725 Nm.
After a guided lap on the BIC track, I had the chance to experience the beast on my own. Engaging Super Sport mode and launch control, the car rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. While the top speed is limited to 200 km/h, there’s a clear sense that the car holds even more potential.
The handling is sharp and precise. Even at thrilling speeds, the Cyberster corners with grace and responds confidently to sudden lane changes.
One of the test exercises involved tracing the number 8 at high speed — a task the car executed with ease, showcasing its precision. The chassis, weighing close to two tonnes, maintains perfect weight distribution. Tyres and brakes contribute greatly to the car’s grip and stability.
Verdict
At an ex-showroom price of `74.99 lakh, the Cyberster is a good proposition for anyone looking to own a car that truly stands out. Despite its sporty DNA, the ride comfort makes it well-suited for daily drives. Under such conditions, it offers a claimed range of 580km. The vehicle is being imported and sold through MG’s newly launched premium segment, MG Select showrooms. Bookings open on August 10, and the car comes in shades of Nuclear Yellow, Flare Red, Andes Grey and Modern Beige.