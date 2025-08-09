Look at the cloak of secrecy, what might hide within

the grey-green spires. In the blueprint of an assault,

countless flowers have fused into one, the dovetailing

whorls a labyrinth for seekers.

Covet this wild crown; ignore its waxy battlements.

Snub the pricks in your quest, getting closer to the truth.

Armed with strange love, cut through its armour,

everything that restrains change.

Shed of weight, it weeps gently,

the air suffused with fermenting sweetness.

Cut further along its flanks, bind in diagonal

its many eyes, one by one.

Sightless, it yields under a resolute sun —

observe the wedges lined with tiny honeytraps,

prepare for a counter-charge on your senses.

— Soni Somarajan

Stitching his memories into a collection of sixty-four poems titled First Contact, Soni Somarajan writes, ‘No acid build,/ just the kick of fleeting feet. / I almost fly. / Wait. / I can’t catch up -/whispers my wheelchair.’ These lines are from his Dream Selfie, which is an excellent photographic recording of a dream, recollected the next morning. But it is the adjacent poem which hooked me into Soni’s poetry collection. The poem is titled Ode to a Pineapple.

Soni lives in Thiruvananthapuram and is a poet, copywriter, editor and content consultant, whose poems have been featured in magazines, anthologies and newspapers. He was a former Associate Editor (Poetry) at Yavanika Press and was also Poetry Editor at The Bombay Literary Magazine.

Waltzing back to Ode to a Pineapple, the poem maps the slicing of a pineapple. The knife slashes the ‘cloak of secrecy’ which hides within ‘the grey-green spires’. Soni describes the pathway which unfolds as a ‘labyrinth for seekers’. Cutting and slicing the hard fruit, one dovetails with hidden mysteries. But the truth, as you go deep inside, Soni warns, ‘pricks’.

Even then, ‘Armed with strange love, cut through its armour, everything that restrains change.’