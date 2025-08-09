The worth of salt

Common, unassuming, unpretentious, and yet, paramount. Nations have waged wars over it, governments have fallen, thousands have died, and many have rebelled — all over this white, grainy substance.

Salt.

One of the earliest seasonings discovered by humankind. Thanks to its diverse uses and preservative qualities, salt quickly became a necessity, vital to everyday life.

And so, it was weaponised time and again. For Indians and Pakistanis, who will celebrate Independence Day on August 15 and 14, respectively, salt was a crucial symbol of resistance during the non-cooperation movement against British colonial rule.

“Next to air and water, salt is perhaps the greatest

necessity of life,” Mahatma Gandhi once explained to a sceptical Congress Working Committee, justifying his choice of the salt tax as the first target of the Satyagraha movement.

It was after the Battle of Plassey that the British acquired their first tract of land producing salt. Soon, the East India Company moved to monopolise its production. By 1882, the India Salt Act was enacted, granting the British government exclusive rights over the collection and manufacture of salt. From then on, this everyday seasoning could only be produced and distributed at official government salt depots.

Then came the historic Dandi March in 1930, inspiring the common people to join hands with the Indian National Congress. It began with 78 of Gandhi’s trusted followers, and over 24 days, that number swelled. By the time Gandhi broke the Salt Act on 6 April 1930, around 1,00,000 people had joined the movement.

To the surprise of many, especially the British, salt had become a unifying force for a diverse population. And not just in India. Across the world, salt has long been an integral part, essential to health. So, in the week leading up to Independence Day, let’s take a closer look at the story of this humble yet powerful ingredient.