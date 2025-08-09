‘Tunes come out of nowhere, even in my sleep’

Jay Unnithan aka JK didn’t grow up in a musical household. But somewhere between A R Rahman tracks on loop, old keyboards and hotel gigs, a composer began to take shape. Today, JK’s songs are catching on — from the peppy, feel-good Trishanku tracks to the punchy score of Maranamass. Excerpts from a quick chat:

Has music always been a part of you, or was it a chance stumbling?

I was around 12 when music really caught my attention. My dad sang well, but we didn’t have a musical background. It was A R Rahman’s tracks, especially Chandralekha, that got me hooked. My sister and her friends had it on loop. I thought, “Someday, maybe I will make music like that.” At 14, I joined keyboard classes, but didn’t have my own instrument. I practised at my neighbour’s place. In Class 10, I was picked for the school band. That boosted my confidence. Music soon became an integral part of my life.

When did music become something core to you?

Knowingly or unknowingly, music always stayed with me. I pursued engineering. By third year, I was performing in hotels, backing a singer. After graduation, I moved to Mumbai for a job but got frustrated. I quit and joined a music school. That might’ve seemed like an odd move, but it was a turning point. Subsequently, I was asked to join as a faculty member. Soon, I started performing in clubs across Mumbai and even played for artists such as Shaan, KK, Jonita Gandhi, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shankar Mahadevan. As the shows picked up, I left teaching. A part of me always wanted to compose. So, I began reaching out to composers, taught myself the technical side, bought gear, and built a home setup. In many ways, I am a self-taught composer.

How did you land your debut project, Trishanku?

Technically, Trishanku was not my debut. It was just the first to be released. Between 2018 and ’19, while juggling shows and ad jingles, I met Vishnu Shyamaprasad, son of director Shyamaprasad. He narrated a film, I sent a sample, and got on board. That film, however, is yet to be released. Later, Vishnu produced Trishanku and brought me in. I began working on it in 2021, but it was released in 2023 due to Covid delays. That downtime helped. With shows and ads paused, I had space to experiment. I had no studio experience or team — Trishanku was my solo production.

And then came Maranamass. How did that happen?

The director (Sivaprasad) and I had collaborated on an ad project, and discussed doing a film together. Soon after, he reached out for Maranamass. Within a month, we started composing. That project taught me how to manage a team.