The good, bad, and ugly: CBSE's audio-video surveillance directive for schools

With the aim of strengthening safety measures on school campuses, the CBSE recently issued a directive making it mandatory for all affiliated schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with real-time audio-visual recording across classrooms, corridors, staircases, play areas and libraries.

The directive says that the cameras must be equipped with a minimum of 15 days of footage backup accessible to authorities when required. While the move is intended to deter bullying and create a secure learning environment, it has also triggered debate over potential privacy violations.

As footage becomes accessible to authorities and daily school life is recorded, especially audio, many fear this could turn classrooms into high-pressure zones rather than safe spaces for learning and expression.

“I disagree with this move,” says Maria (name changed), a Plus-Two student. “Our privacy will be affected because of this. With audio recording looming over us, sharing private issues will be difficult. Intimacy among friends will be reduced. Ultimately, we will feel jailed.”

Another student, Zeenath (name changed), says the move is akin to moral policing. “Open classroom discussions and debates will be affected if there is such close surveillance. Moreover, students will be afraid to vent their woes or to express any sort of criticism,” she adds.

“Won’t this impact students’ personal development? In my case, I am emotionally dependent on my friends. I share my worries, including family matters, with them. I don’t want my personal issues to be heard by anyone else other than the people I am comfortable with. School is a space where we socialise a lot, and if this is implemented, free socialisation gets obstructed for close to eight hours a day.”

However, Sreeshma (name changed), another Class 12 student, sees the move in a positive light. “One, this will curb bullying on campuses. Two, if a student has a complaint against a teacher, there is a chance the authorities might side with the teacher. But with this facility in place, students can back their claims with evidence.”