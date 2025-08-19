ABC of the stray issue

Early in August, India’s long-running debate over street dogs took a sharp turn when a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi NCR streets within eight weeks.
The directive included sterilisation and vaccination but barred the dogs’ return to the streets. This was a sharp departure from the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which mandates sterilised and vaccinated dogs be released back to their original location.
The rule is not arbitrary: releasing vaccinated dogs prevents unvaccinated animals from moving in, ensures territorial stability, and creates a buffer against rabies transmission.
The court’s order reflected public concern over rising attacks. India records millions of dog-bite incidents annually. In 2024, over 37 lakh cases and 54 rabies deaths were reported, more than five lakh of them in children. January 2025 alone saw a steep rise to four lakh reported bites.
Reactions have been split. Animal welfare groups staged protests, while sections of the public backed the order.
The Kerala story
Compared to India’s metros, Kerala’s response has been more muted, shaped by its own rabies crisis. In the first six months of 2025, 1.65 lakh people were bitten by dogs in the state, with 17 confirmed deaths.
In May, a seven-year-old girl from Kollam died despite vaccination; within a month, two more children also succumbed. Over the past five years, 21 rabies deaths were recorded among those who had taken post-exposure vaccination.
The fear is palpable; even the Indian Academy of Paediatrics and the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association have recommended pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for all children under 14. Until recently, it was a move once considered excessive.
Straying too far
The problem is magnified by numbers. Kerala reported 2.89 lakh strays in the 2019 Livestock Census, and the population is believed to have grown. Yet in the first half of 2025, only 8,102 strays were vaccinated and 8,654 sterilised. This is only a fraction of the total.
Thiruvananthapuram corporation records show 42 per cent of its 8,700 strays sterilised and around 7,500 vaccinated. The civic body runs two ABC centres with a monthly target of 200 surgeries, official sources inform.
Kochi lags behind. “Poor pay discourages dogcatchers from taking up the job,” says district panchayat president Manoj Muthedan.
Of the four ABC centres in Ernakulam district, only the Brahmapuram facility is fully functional. Corporation standing committee chairman T K Ashraf says more help is on the way: “We are seeking to expand operations. At present, we have only four dogcatchers and one vehicle. This will be increased to 12, and we are looking at hiring more doctors.” Talks are also on with Mission Rabies to boost vaccinations.
However, not everyone is convinced. “I don’t understand why those who claim to be dog lovers are so adamant about rescuing animals that are harming and endangering human lives on such a big scale. Laws have to be redrawn; it is already too late. The ABC programme has clearly failed,” says P Rangadas Prabhu, president of the Ernakulam Residential Association.
To bring attention to this issue, the Confederation of Residents Welfare Association is organising a march to the secretariat on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram to put forth their demands, he adds.
However, veterinarians caution against viewing sterilisation alone as the solution. “The ABC is not the complete solution. It is just a part of it,” says Dr M K Pratheepkumar, president of the Indian Veterinary Association.
“Most rabies vaccinations are given once to stray dogs; this is not correct. The complete course has to be given; only then will it have any desired effect,” he adds.
Former State Animal Welfare Board member M N Jayachandran points to the contested structure of the State Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, with the High Court recently striking down the government’s move to appoint panchayat presidents as heads instead of district collectors.
Animal lovers, too, feel sidelined. “Kerala has failed to use its strong network of feeders effectively,” says Maria Jacob, member of the state animal welfare board.
Infrastructure gaps
Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh has admitted the state can manage only 18,000–20,000 sterilisations annually. Of the `98.93 crore allocated for ABC programmes in the past two years, only `13.59 crore was spent.
To address this, Kerala has announced 18 new ABC centres and 152 portable sterilisation units, each capable of handling 25 dogs a day. Nedumangad municipality in Thiruvananthapuram will pilot the first unit this month.
Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani says mass vaccination drives and compulsory microchipping of pets are also planned. Still, she acknowledges “stiff resistance from the public” to capture-and-release operations.
Some residents propose decentralised sheltering. “If each ward created space to shelter 10 dogs, with the corporation providing a modest grant, it would go a long way in saving dogs and addressing related issues,” suggests P Jayadevan Nair, president of FRAT.
But experts caution against quick fixes. Veterinary doctor Megha K Santhosh stresses scaling up proven measures: “We already have ABC programmes in place, but we need to strengthen, expand, and speed them up. Gradually, this will reduce the stray dog population in a sustainable way.”
Another important part is responsible ownership, says advocate Navaneeth Mohan of the Ananthapuri Canine Club. “Government bodies and NGOs may have limited reach, but even small initiatives like free vaccination camps can make a difference,” he adds.
Between law and fear
The debate further sharpens around euthanasia. Minister Rajesh says the state has sought legal advice repeatedly but found no provision allowing culling. “If it were legally possible, the state would have done it already. This law is applicable across the country, and no state has enacted a law for culling,” he notes.
The state, however, is prepared to use Section 8 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Rules, 2023, which permits humane euthanasia of severely diseased or dangerous animals. “It will be carried out strictly in accordance with the rules,” Rajesh adds.
Animal welfare groups warn such signals could embolden vigilante killings. In Alappuzha’s Ambalapuzha, several dogs were recently found dead from suspected poisoning. “We are getting numerous calls of brutality. People have become hostile towards stray dogs and are already on a killing spree,” says Latha Indira of People for Animals.
However, the judiciary has asserted one point. “First preference is for man to walk on the road, not the other way around,” remarked the Kerala High Court.
Whether new ABC centres, portable sterilisation units, or fresh vaccination campaigns can close the gap remains to be seen. For now, Kerala’s streets are a contested space, where human safety and animal rights remain in fragile balance.
