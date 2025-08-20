Tibetan Buddhism with a Kerala mural twist

From being a student of the first batch of BFA Mural Painting at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Lekha Vyloppilly has come a long way as an artist.

After a long exploration on varied themes and experiments blurring boundaries of mural art, Lekha is getting ready for her next exhibition with a new collection, titled Emerging Buddha.

“For over a year and a half, I’ve been associated with Friends of Tibet (Kochi). My lifelong curiosity about Buddhism, once dormant, rekindled when I came across the 21 meditations of Tara Devi, a goddess in Buddhism,” she says, throwing light on how she began this journey.

It was artist Shoba Menon who suggested getting in touch with the organisation when Lekha enquired about the meditation practice.

“There, I came across a traditional Tibetan Thangka painting of the Medicine Buddha (Bhaisajyaguru), which only deepened my curiosity. The Buddha was painted in a lapis lazuli blue, holding a myrobalan plant in one hand and a bowl of medicinal nectar on the other, ” she explains.

Sethu Das, founder of Friends of Tibet, encouraged this curiosity. “When I went there the first time, I had taken along a painting of Tara Devi to show him. He then suggested that since I paint, I should start painting the Buddha in mural style as well,” she recalls. “You will find many more Buddhas, he assured me,” she adds gleefully. Lekha also credits Sethu for coming up with the title of her collection.

Find more Buddhas, she did. A year and a half later, Lekha has already painted 17 murals for the collection and has also created a few installation pieces made from terracotta.