International Dog Day: Is it time to go vocal for local?

With wagging tails, excited yelps and that adorable puppy face, they stole our hearts aeons ago.

To be more precise, it was around 30,000 years ago that this bond began blooming. Humans were in their hunter-gatherer era, and a mutually beneficial relationship sprouted as hunting companions. It is said that dogs evolved from grey wolves and were the first domesticated animals.

During an excavation in Bonn, Germany, archaeologists found the bones of a dog buried along with two humans. Now known as the Bonn-Oberkassel dog, named after the place of burial, it was 7.5 months old at the time of death.

This slender dog, researchers say, shares a few physical traits with West Asian wolves, such as the Indian wolf. The puppy, studies say, was sick since birth and survived so long only due to human care.

Best friends to bitter battles

A look at recent news articles in Kerala presents quite an opposite picture. Stories of dogs attacking humans, humans bludgeoning dogs, rabies deaths, and the rising hatred towards strays dominate headlines.

The relationship between humans and their first animal companions appears a bit shaky these days.

This International Dog Day, TNIE looks into this frayed bond and the trend of adopting indie dogs.

“Now, there is a fear among people. A never-seen-before kind of apathy and hatred...” says Veena Janardhanan, a dog lover who takes care of about 70 stray canines on her property.

Just a couple of months ago, she was the victim of a mob attack and was evicted from her rented home. “I have never witnessed such anger and hatred towards dog lovers and dogs. I wanted to move out and for that I needed time to find a new house, but the local residents were not even ready to wait,” she says. “Now, with the recent Supreme Court intervention, the stigma has spiralled,” she adds.

Moreover, the abandonment of dogs has gone up. “There was a time,” says Veena, “when most stray dogs were our local breeds. But now the situation has changed. In the past few years, many are abandoning even foreign-breed dogs.”