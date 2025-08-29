Kerala joins the buzz around fake weddings

Colours, lights, and beats set the scene, as guests, draped in their finest ethnic attire, are ready to let the night take over. It looks like a wedding, feels like a wedding, but there is no bride or groom, no mandaps, no rituals, no family drama, no tearful goodbyes. Just chilling.
Across India’s cities, a new kind of celebration is taking over — fake weddings. The trend emerged as a fresh escape for the younger generation of party-goers, offering the thrill and grandeur of a wedding celebration without the commitments, formalities, or social pressures tied to a real ceremony.
What started as a quirky trend in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru has now arrived in Kerala as well, with events already making waves in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.
Designed purely for entertainment, these events, organised by hotels and event management firms, bring together all the vibrancy of a wedding to a shared space.
“We hosted Kerala’s first-ever ticketed fake wedding party in Kochi,” says Sarat Sadhanandhan of Silver Lining Party, an entertainment firm. “We have been in the event management industry here for almost 16 years, focusing mainly on nightlife. When we saw wedding-themed parties going viral on social media, we decided to try it out in Kerala.”
According to Sarat, theme-based parties have been rare in the state. “Through social media, people have been exposed to such events for a while and were waiting for something similar to happen here,” he adds.
The event, held in July at a star hotel, was designed like a north Indian wedding. To recreate the ‘baraat vibe’ — the traditional groom’s procession — the organisers built a truck model with a DJ playing live from the top.
The celebration included wedding décor, live dhol, desi shots, Bollywood beats, a lit dance floor, a photo booth, and professional photo and video coverage.
“In Kerala, the north Indian style of weddings is catching on with events like mehndi, sangeet, and haldi becoming part of the celebrations. Weddings have become a space for celebration and style,” Sarat explains.
“People love dressing up. Many spend a lot on outfits for weddings, but rarely get a chance to wear them again. This platform gives them that opportunity and a dance floor to shine on.”
The redeemable cover charge was `1,000 for couples, `1,500 for stags, `500 for single women. More than 400 people attended, mostly in their 20s and 30s, though there were also attendees up to the age of 40.
From models and influencers to tech professionals, doctors, and business people, the crowd reflected a mix of professions and personalities.
“I came here just to socialise. At events like this, you meet like-minded people who enjoy these simple, fun things,” says Arun Kumar, a software engineer. “At the end of the day, it’s about enjoying the party, whatever the theme.”
For Megha Jayakumar, a medical researcher, the experience carried a touch of nostalgia. “I have missed many family weddings in recent years because of work. So, when I got the chance to attend something like this in the city, I did not think twice. The only difference is that it’s not with family or cousins, but with friends and even strangers,” she says.
Thiruvananthapuram, too, hosted its first fake wedding recently, drawing over 200 people. The event was organised by Project X at Amigoz Hub, Kazhakoottam. The venue was filled with women in glittering saris and lehengas, and men in neatly tailored kurtas and shirts.
“Since it happened close to Technopark, the crowd was mostly techies,” says Adarsh, the owner of Project X. “The space was small, so we had limitations, but even then, the turnout was great. People were curious about what was going to happen. And we are already planning our next fake wedding, probably like a poolside sangeet.”
Abhirami A, an ACCA student, says she checked out the party because the DJ was her friend. “The best part of the event was that nobody here knew me, though it is my hometown. There was no fear of judgment, you can dress how you like and just enjoy yourself,” she laughs.
For Drowpathi and Rachel, both of whom work at Technopark, it was about the novelty. “We saw the trend on Instagram,” they say.
“We had already dressed up for Onam celebrations at work, so we decided to come here too. It was refreshing to see everyone in ethnic wear because most themed events here lean toward a Western vibe, so this felt different.”
A group of students, who hit the party “just to dance”, says they hope to see more of these themed events in the city. Well, they won’t have to wait long.
Another event, organised by Sonic Entertainment, is already scheduled for next month at South Park in Thiruvananthapuram, with early bird tickets priced between `599 and `799. The organisers are quite buoyed by the response, as tickets are almost sold out. “The events have huge potential because young people want to be part of such celebrations in their otherwise hectic lives,” says Sabin R, founder of Sonic Entertainment. “After we released the poster, we received overwhelming enquiries, and several companies even bought bulk tickets.”
Sabin adds that their upcoming event will feature a luxury wedding décor, a mehndi section, photo booths, and, of course, a DJ. “Some people even think attending will help them plan their own weddings,” he smiles.
In that way, the organisers see a long-term potential — if the fake-wedding trend becomes a distinct market, it could boost business, especially during the off-season when venues are free and vendors are available.
Meanwhile, for the party animals, it’s less about the ‘wedding’ itself and more about the vibe — a fun excuse to deck up, dance, and be part of something fresh and exciting. ‘I do, I do, I do,’ they chorus!