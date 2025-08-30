Keraleeyam at its sweetest

The time has come to stir sweetness into celebration as Onam has brought along the payasam season. From traditional to innovative forms, there is a lot to choose from.

Onam arrives with its familiar rhythm every year. Along with the bustle in the kitchen, the aromas, the careful collection and laying out of banana leaves, the sadhya and the laughter that fills homes, there is a comforting symphony that Onam follows. And then, of course, there is the payasam. Onam does not feel complete without it. It is the sweet conclusion after the festive feast, an indulgence that gently nudges you towards that inevitable afternoon slumber.

From the comforting semiya and ada to the more inventive variations that are created in different households, the payasam is something that everyone looks forward to.

Caramel Semiya Payasam: A rich twist on the classic payasam, sweetened with golden caramel for a deeper flavour

Ingredients:

1 cup semiya (vermicelli), roasted

1½ cups milk

½ cup sugar

3 tbsp ghee

8 to 10 cashew nuts

8 to 10 raisins

¼ tsp cardamom powder

Method:

Heat a thick-bottomed pan and add 2 tbsp sugar. Allow it to caramelise on a low flame until golden brown. Add the milk slowly, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. In another pan, heat ghee and fry cashews and raisins until golden. Set aside. Roast the semiya lightly if not pre-roasted. Cook the semiya in the caramel milk mixture until soft. Add the remaining sugar and stir well until dissolved. Mix in cardamom powder, ghee, cashews and raisins. Serve warm or chilled.