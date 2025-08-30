Keraleeyam at its sweetest

The time has come to stir sweetness into celebration as Onam has brought along the payasam season. From traditional to innovative forms, there is a lot to choose from.
Onam arrives with its familiar rhythm every year. Along with the bustle in the kitchen, the aromas, the careful collection and laying out of banana leaves, the sadhya and the laughter that fills homes, there is a comforting symphony that Onam follows. And then, of course, there is the payasam. Onam does not feel complete without it. It is the sweet conclusion after the festive feast, an indulgence that gently nudges you towards that inevitable afternoon slumber.
From the comforting semiya and ada to the more inventive variations that are created in different households, the payasam is something that everyone looks forward to.
Caramel Semiya Payasam: A rich twist on the classic payasam, sweetened with golden caramel for a deeper flavour
Ingredients:
1 cup semiya (vermicelli), roasted
1½ cups milk
½ cup sugar
3 tbsp ghee
8 to 10 cashew nuts
8 to 10 raisins
¼ tsp cardamom powder
Method:
Heat a thick-bottomed pan and add 2 tbsp sugar. Allow it to caramelise on a low flame until golden brown. Add the milk slowly, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. In another pan, heat ghee and fry cashews and raisins until golden. Set aside. Roast the semiya lightly if not pre-roasted. Cook the semiya in the caramel milk mixture until soft. Add the remaining sugar and stir well until dissolved. Mix in cardamom powder, ghee, cashews and raisins. Serve warm or chilled.
Bamboo Rice Payasam: An earthy, nutty payasam sweetened with jaggery and coconut milk
Ingredients:
1 cup bamboo rice
1 cup grated jaggery
2 cups thick coconut milk
2 cups thin coconut milk
3 tbsp ghee
8 to 10 cashew nuts
8 to 10 raisins
½ tsp cardamom powder
Method:
Wash and soak bamboo rice overnight. Cook it in a pressure cooker with 2½ cups of water until soft. Melt jaggery with a little water and strain to remove impurities. Add the jaggery syrup to the cooked rice and simmer until the mixture thickens. Pour in thin coconut milk first and cook for 5 to 7 minutes. Add thick coconut milk, stir gently and turn off the heat before it boils. Heat ghee, fry cashews and raisins, and add to the payasam along with cardamom powder. Serve warm
Chakka Pradhaman: A decadent payasam made from jackfruit preserve and jaggery, slow-cooked in coconut milk
Ingredients:
1 cup chakka varatti (jackfruit preserve)
1 cup grated jaggery
1½ cups thin coconut milk
1 cup thick coconut milk
2 tbsp ghee
8 to 10 cashew nuts
8 to 10 coconut bits
½ tsp dry ginger powder (optional)
½ tsp cardamom powder
Method:
Dissolve jaggery in hot water, strain, and keep aside. In a heavy-bottomed pan, mix the jackfruit preserve with a little ghee. Add the jaggery syrup and cook until the mixture blends well and thickens. Add thin coconut milk and simmer gently. Pour in thick coconut milk and turn off the heat before it boils. Fry cashews and coconut bits in ghee and add to the pradhaman. Sprinkle cardamom powder and ginger powder for extra flavour.
Quinoa Payasam: Twist on tradition with nutty quinoa and saffron infused milk
Ingredients:
¼ cup quinoa
1 teaspoon ghee
¾ cup + ¼ cup milk
3 tsp sugar
A few strands of saffron
a pinch of cardamom powder
2 tsp pistachios chopped for garnish
Method:
Wash and soak quinoa in water for at least 15 minutes. Drain and set aside. Heat ghee in a pressure cooker, and then the drained quinoa.
Sauté for 3-5 minutes on a low flame, and add ¼ cup milk and ¼ cup water. Pressure cook for 2-3 whistles. Add the remaining ¾ cup of milk. Add saffron, let it boil for 2 minutes or until it starts to thicken. Now add sugar and let it cook for 5 mins on a low flame. Add cardamom powder and let it cook for 2 mins, finally garnish with chopped pistachios.
Avil Payasam: Flattened rice gently simmered in milk
Ingredients:
Avil 300g
Milk 15 litres
Saffron 1g
Ghee 250g
Sugar 2 to 3 tsp
Raisins 20g
Cashew 50g
Cardamom powder 10g
Method:
Fry cashews and raisins until golden brown in ghee on medium-low fire. Keep aside. In the same pan, add the avil and mix well in the ghee. Roast till it turns light golden. Add the milk and saffron. Keep the heat on low and bring the mix to a boil for 3 minutes. Add the sugar and cardamom powder and mix till the sugar dissolves. Continue to simmer the avil payasam for 3 to 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the roasted cashews and raisins to the payasam. Serve hot.
Pineapple Payasam: A bright, tangy-sweet dessert where pineapple is mixed with coconut milk and jaggery
Ingredients:
1 cup peeled and finely chopped pineapple
½ cup grated jaggery
½ cup water
½ tsp cardamom powder
1 cup thick coconut milk
8 to 10 split cashews
8 to 10 raisins
2 tbsp ghee
Method:
Dissolve the grated jaggery in boiling water in a kadai Strain and keep aside. Heat a tablespoon of ghee in a pan Add the chopped pineapples and saute for 2 to 3 minutes on medium heat. Add the jaggery syrup to the pineapples and let it simmer for 5 minutes or until the pineapples have softened. Add cardamom powder and mix well. Add thick coconut milk and stir well with the rest of the ingredients Turn off the heat. Heat ghee in another pan on medium flame Add split cashews and fry until golden brown Turn off the heat and add the raisins. Add the fried nuts and raisins to the payasam and mix well. Serve warm or cold
Mathanga Pidi Payasam: Soft pumpkin dumplings simmered in jaggery and coconut milk
Ingredients:
1 cup pumpkin, steamed and mashed
½ cup grated coconut
1 cup roasted rice flour or wheat flour
1½ cups grated jaggery
2 cups thin coconut milk
1 cup thick coconut milk
2 tbsp ghee
8 to 10 cashew nuts
8 to 10 raisins
½ tsp cardamom powder
Method:
Steam the pumpkin until soft and mash well. Grind the grated coconut to a coarse paste without adding water. Mix the mashed pumpkin, ground coconut, and flour into a soft dough Roll into small marble-sized balls (pidi). Dissolve jaggery in a little hot water, strain, and bring to a simmer. Add the pumpkin dumplings to the jaggery syrup and cook gently until they are firm and cooked through. Pour in the thin coconut milk and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes. Add the thick coconut milk, stir, and switch off before it reaches the boiling point
Heat ghee in a pan, fry cashews and raisins, and add to the payasam. Finish with cardamom powder.