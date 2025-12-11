Less is luxe

Over the past couple of years, skincare was caught in a whirlwind of 10-step routines, overnight miracle serums and influencer-approved holy grails. Shelves overflowed with complex acid serums, oils and toners promising poreless skin and instant glow-ups. But as the dust settles on the post-pandemic beauty boom, a quieter, more grounded trend is taking over — ‘skinimalism’. The philosophy of doing less, but doing it better.
At its core, skinimalism simplifies skincare to what actually matters, gentle cleansing, adequate hydration and sun protection. For beginners who feel overwhelmed by complicated ingredient lists, the movement removes the pressure to ‘fix’ everything at once. Instead, it focuses on understanding the skin and supporting it with fewer, safer products.
According to dermatologists, this shift is long overdue. Dr Meera James, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Beau Aesthetica, remembers how the pandemic created an influx of new skincare lines, strong actives and multi-step routines. “Social media played a huge role,” she says. “People were experimenting with too many products at once, and it led to irritation, allergies and long-term skin reactions.”
In Kerala’s hot and humid climate, she adds, layered routines become even heavier for the skin. “Sunscreen is the one non-negotiable step in any routine,” she says. “If you’re doing less, make sure this is the step you keep.”
Many embraced long routines, hoping for dramatic transformations. But for some, less really did turn out to be more. For Ankitha, a 20 year old, skincare once meant a complicated list of acid-based toners and targeted products. “I used to use two cleansers, two toners, eye cream, lash oil, moisturiser and a lip mask,” she says. “But I didn’t see any major difference.”
The time and cost eventually became unsustainable. When she switched to just a salicylic cleanser, mild toner, moisturiser and daytime SPF, her skin improved. “Less steps meant less procrastination,” she says. “My skin finally started cooperating.”
Twenty- six year oldNaurin, had a more difficult experience. Her routine involved toners, niacinamide, retinol and even a steroid cream prescribed earlier for inflammation. “My skin soon became irritated and sensitive,” she recalls. “I showed signs of rosacea, and nothing was improving.”
The overload disrupted her skin barrier, a common problem dermatologists in Kerala see today. After simplifying her routine to a gentle cleanser, toner, moisturiser and controlled vitamin C use, her flakiness and redness eased. “Minimalism helped me understand what works and what doesn’t,” she says. “And it made skincare far more cost-effective.”
Men, too, are also increasingly joining the conversation, especially younger professionals and gym-goers. Rahul who is 25 years old, has always kept things simple, using only a cleanser, serum at night, moisturiser and sunscreen. “Skincare shouldn’t be based on gender but on skin type,” he says.
He focuses on sun protection, occasional exfoliation and serums only when needed. Working out regularly, he believes, also contributes to his skin’s health. “Skincare is expensive, so I keep it minimal but choose good-quality products,” he adds. For him, skinimalism is practical, efficient and realistic.
While dermatology drives scientific skincare, Ayurvedic principles surprisingly align with the skinimalism philosophy, especially its emphasis on balance. Dr Shamitha K V, an Ayurvedic wellness consultant and founder of Dr Shamitha’s Ayurveda, says the movement isn’t new in spirit.
“Ayurveda has always believed in avoiding extremes,” she explains. “Not everything suits everyone, whether it is a modern serum or a home remedy.”
She notes that people often adopt viral trends without understanding their skin type. In Ayurveda, even herbal treatments are applied thoughtfully, based on personal needs. “Using multiple strong skincare products without guidance can damage the skin barrier,” she says. For her, skinimalism simply means using only what the skin genuinely needs and giving it time to heal.
This rise of skinimalism is also closely tied to changing beauty expectations. Today’s youth value authenticity more than polished perfection. Texture, occasional breakouts and natural skin tones are increasingly normalised. A welcome shift from the unrealistic standards popularised online. At the same time, many young adults appreciate the sustainability angle, using fewer products reduces waste, saves money and encourages mindful consumption.
For beginners intimidated by skincare, skinimalism is an accessible starting point. The message is simple: you don’t need expensive products or long routines to have healthy skin. Consistency matters far more than quantity. Ultimately, skinimalism is not an anti-skincare movement. It is a return to basics, to skincare that makes sense.
As more young adults embrace the idea that ‘less is luxe’, the trend reflects a deeper change, one that prioritises skin health, awareness and balance.
SKINIMALISM STARTER GUIDE: SIMPLE TIPS FOR BEGINNERS
Begin with three basics: cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen. These alone can significantly improve skin health.
Avoid mixing too many strong ingredients. Using retinol, AHAs, BHAs or high-strength vitamin C without guidance can irritate and thin the skin barrier. Kerala’s humidity can make reactions even worse.
Introduce only one product at a time. This helps you identify what works and prevents sudden flare-ups or sensitivity.
Patch test everything, even natural ingredients. As Ayurvedic expert Dr Shamitha stresses, natural remedies are not automatically safe. Lemon, raw turmeric and random DIY mixes can burn or stain the skin.
Be cautious with recommendations. A product that works for an influencer may not suit your skin type. Assess your skin’s needs before buying.
Give your skin recovery days. If it feels irritated or sensitive, pause exfoliants and actives. Use gentle products until the barrier recovers.
Home remedies depend on individual skin type, but a couple of gentle options work for most people. A paste made by boiling navara rice powder with milk can help keep the sglowinglowy and moisturised. A light oil massage can also support overall skin health.