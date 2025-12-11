Less is luxe

Over the past couple of years, skincare was caught in a whirlwind of 10-step routines, overnight miracle serums and influencer-approved holy grails. Shelves overflowed with complex acid serums, oils and toners promising poreless skin and instant glow-ups. But as the dust settles on the post-pandemic beauty boom, a quieter, more grounded trend is taking over — ‘skinimalism’. The philosophy of doing less, but doing it better.

At its core, skinimalism simplifies skincare to what actually matters, gentle cleansing, adequate hydration and sun protection. For beginners who feel overwhelmed by complicated ingredient lists, the movement removes the pressure to ‘fix’ everything at once. Instead, it focuses on understanding the skin and supporting it with fewer, safer products.

According to dermatologists, this shift is long overdue. Dr Meera James, cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Beau Aesthetica, remembers how the pandemic created an influx of new skincare lines, strong actives and multi-step routines. “Social media played a huge role,” she says. “People were experimenting with too many products at once, and it led to irritation, allergies and long-term skin reactions.”