When a court restroom thief finally tapped out

The repeated incidents, all during working hours in a high-security environment, raised serious concerns. Soon, the police constituted a special investigation squad under the direct supervision of the ACP , and what followed was a meticulous probe that eventually unraveled the entire operation.

“The preliminary investigation showed that the thefts were consistently carried out on Tuesdays, and the suspect deliberately avoided the restrooms located on the floor where the Chief Judicial Magistrate and other judges have their chambers. We also identified a man entering multiple washrooms in the CCTV footage, following which we prepared a surveillance plan to trap him during his next attempt,” says an officer with the probe team.

“Accordingly, on the following Tuesday (November 25), we deployed officers in plainclothes across the court premises, anticipating the suspect’s return. However, our plans were disrupted as he did not appear that day, likely due to the unusually heavy crowd related to the proceedings in the sensational actor-abduction case,” he says.

“Expecting that he might make another attempt the very next day, we maintained our surveillance — and as anticipated, Shajan arrived. He walked straight into our trap and was taken into custody. His arrest was formally recorded thereafter,” the officer added.

Adding further, an officer with the special squad said that the thefts were executed after shutting off the main valve of the water pipe leading to the restrooms.

“During the interrogation, Shajan confessed to thefts in other places, including Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, and the stolen taps were sold in Kottayam. He also revealed that he committed the thefts to obtain money for alcohol,” says the officer.

A source with Kochi city police states that Shajahan is an accused in several theft cases, and had previously been arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram Police in a mobile phone theft case and spent six months in jail. He was released two months ago after completing his sentence and has since been staying in Ernakulam.