A Biennale Roadmap

12 December

Thayambaka by Margi Rahitha Krishnadas & team

11.45am, Aspinwall House

Kerala-based percussionist Rahitha Krishnadas performs a Chenda solo, building from controlled rhythm to thunderous complexity. This opening gesture anchors the Biennale in local sound traditions.

A New Alphabet by Monica de Miranda

1:00pm, Aspinwall Courtyard

The Portuguese-Angolan artist, filmmaker and researcher explores resistance, storytelling, and ecologies of care through visual art and film.

Procession for a Shifting Storm by Zarina Muhammad

1.30pm, Coir Godown

The London-based artist and writer activates her installation Observing Omens Drawn by Lightning through ritual, movement, and percussive sound, guiding audiences on a roving performance.

Curatorial Walkthroughs

12.30–2.00pm Aspinwall / 3pm Island Warehouse

Curator Nikhil Chopra leads visitors through Biennale venues, highlighting works that explore care, history, and community.

Hallucinations of an Artefact by Mandeep Raikhy

4.00 PM, SMS Hall

The Delhi-based artist brings the Indus Valley Dancing Girl figurine (c. 2300–1750 BCE) to life using dance and AI, challenging conventional narratives around this playful artifact.

Music: Shanka Tribe

7pm, Parade Ground

This global-instrument ensemble blends tribal rhythms, folk, and live techno, creating a trance-like collective meditation in open-air settings.