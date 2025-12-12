And the mountains echoed...

Vinod Kapri’s film ‘Pyre’, in Hindi with Kumaoni dialect, also speaks of a similar dilemma but from a different perspective. Set in an Uttarakhand village, the film is themed on the loneliness of the elderly that stares hard from the frames, bleakening the beauty of the mountainous landscape.

But the situation here is not futuristic. “It is the story of a couple I met in my village, whose next generation had migrated to the flashy plains where city life gave them the chances they didn’t have back in their village,” says Vinod, whose vision is to return to his village and narrate stories from there.

“Here, one cannot blame the youngsters for making the move. How can anyone survive in a place where there are no facilities for education and health or work? All the development that is hyped to be happening in the hills is tourism-centric, which doesn’t involve or affect the local population.

Pregnant women have died while being taken to hospitals in the plains because of lack of medical facilities. Schools do not have teachers who can teach. There aren’t good colleges, and the power and road facilities are abysmal, and there are no economic models devised to create jobs based on produces of the region.”

The migration of youth, however, has had a positive twist, with more skilled hands now being able to speak the story of their people. Two more films in the IFFK package are testimony to this: ‘Secret of the Mountain Serpent’, which straddles a mindscape between reality and mystery, and ‘Shape of Momo’, which is about the return of a native who finds the choice between conforming to tradition and claiming independence a pressing decision.

It is the natives — those who have grown beyond their regional boundaries to imbibe the skills and techniques of the modern world — who are now speaking up on the issues affecting their region, says Tribeny Ray, director of the Sikkimese film ‘Shape of Momo’.