“I would love to work with Fahad Fazil,” says Homebound filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan

The Ganga does not ask permission before flowing. It moves through places carrying prayer, decay, memory, and silence. ‘Masaan’ felt like that river. Set in a city forever standing between life and death, the film moved through Banaras without haste. The stillness, the pauses, the unsaid grief, it touched something raw. In 2015, when Hindi cinema was leaning toward noise, ‘Masaan’ chose to listen.

In doing so, Neeraj Ghaywan became a promising debutant, attentive to the weight people carry — guilt, loss, and love, often without language. The film went on to win major honours at Cannes, including the FIPRESCI Prize.

Nearly ten years later, ‘Homebound’ carries forward that same sensibility. The river changes its course, but the water remains familiar. There is dust instead of ghats, restlessness instead of resignation, and the fragile strength of friendship shaped by social boundaries that refuse to loosen. The film does not shout its politics; it allows them to surface through accumulation, through emotion, and endurance. Mentored by Martin Scorsese, who came on board as executive producer, the film travelled widely, eventually becoming India’s official Oscar entry.

Now streaming on Netflix after its global journey, ‘Homebound’ has arrived at the International Film Festival of Kerala. On the sidelines of the festival, in a free-wheeling chat with TNIE, Neeraj speaks about cinema, representation, reality, the necessity of empathy and more.

Excerpts:

Your films are very rooted in lived reality, and they flow so naturally, rhythmically. What first drew you to telling stories in this way?

I think it comes from noticing what kind of stories are being told and, more importantly, which ones are not. People make films about rich or urban lives, and even when they talk about small-town characters, there is often a sense of looking down on them, laughing at how they speak, how they don’t know English, or how they live.

But nearly 60 per cent of our population comes from an agrarian economy and lives in villages. Sadly, Hindi cinema barely talks about them. Stories from marginalised communities are almost never placed at the forefront. I feel there is a real need to tell these stories, and since not many people are doing it, I feel compelled to.

It is also personal. I come from that community myself. So maybe my own reflection and my own connection with people from the marginalised communities have turned into a need within me, making me do it.

In your films, every character is allowed to exist with their flaws. What made you choose to approach your characters that way?

Human beings are inherently layered. You cannot box them into neat categories of right and wrong. I feel we are living in a very sad moment globally, there is so much hatred, violence, othering, and dehumanisation.

More than ever, we need to sit across from one another, try to understand each other, and even agree to disagree without losing our shared humanity. Empathy is essential, even empathy for those we consider adversaries. That has been my approach with this film, and that is the message I am trying to convey.