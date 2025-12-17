Interview: Music composer Vidyasagar opens up about his childhood, cinema journey, latest indie track, and more

For Malayali audiences, Vidyasagar is not merely a composer; his music has been woven into the fabric of everyday life. His songs have accompanied people through romance and heartbreak, filled lonely afternoons, and risen during moments of shared happiness.

They have lent energy to celebrations, warmth to milestones, and comfort in difficult times — whether it is the gentle ache of ‘Pranayamani Thooval’, the playful charm of ‘Vennila Chandana Kinnam’, or the emotional lilt of ‘Oru Raathri Koodi’.

Songs from films such as ‘Summer in Bethlehem’, ‘Devadoothan’, and ‘Chandranudikkunna Dikkil’ continue to echo long after their release. This enduring bond now marks a significant milestone for Malayali listeners, as Vidyasagar is set to mark 30 years in the Malayalam film music industry — a journey that began with his debut film, ‘Azhakiya Ravanan’ (1996), for which he received the State Award.

Vidyasagar was in Kochi recently to grace two occasions: the release of a new independent single, ‘Adobe, Abode’, which he has composed, and the re-release of ‘Summer in Bethlehem’.

‘Adobe Abode’, released in partnership with Saregama, marks another turn in Vidyasagar’s musical journey. Directed by Maneesh Mohan and produced by lyricist Vimosh Venugopal, the album brings together sounds and sensibilities that echo the composer’s long-held belief in intuition, collaboration, and grace.

TNIE catches up with Vidyasagar, who reflects on his childhood, entry into Malayalam cinema, his work with singers and lyricists, and the moments of faith that have shaped his music.

Excerpts:

How did the musician in you take wings?

I was born into a family of musicians. My grandfather was a court vidwan of the princely state of Vizianagaram — an ‘Ashtavadhani’ (master). My father was a musician who migrated from Andhra to Madras in the pre-Independence period, as musical activities and recordings were centred there. He was my first guru. He taught me harmonium and vai paattu (vocals) for nearly four-and-a-half years. He also introduced me to several instruments.

My father learnt these instruments by practising for 10 to 15 years. But I could grasp the basics within five or six months. I can only call it miraculous — God’s gift.

By the time I was 10 or 11, I had already become a professional musician, playing nearly 10 instruments, including vibraphone, santoor, xylophone, glockenspiel, guitar and keyboard. But even before that, from the very beginning,my dream was clear: I wanted to be a composer.

How did that dream take root?

I was about eight years old when that dream struck me. I used to accompany my father to recording studios. I would quietly sit and absorb everything. Amid one such recording session, I realised I didn’t just want to play an instrument. I wanted to be the person creating the music.

You assisted several masters early on. What did those years teach you?

I played with many composers, including Devarajan Master, Salil Chowdhury, A T Ummer, and M S Viswanathan, whom I consider my spiritual guru. He is like God to me. I worked with him for nearly five years. I also worked with Ilaiyaraaja for almost eight or nine years.

From Devarajan Master, I learnt discipline and the respect for music. There used to be pin-drop silence in the studio.

Everyone has/had their own speciality. There is no comparison. I observed everything: how a song is approached, how backgrounds are built, how orchestration is treated…. That observation itself was education.

At the same time, I was clear that my own style had to be different. This was a gradual process. In my early years, there was a time when I wanted to become a singer. Later, I assisted many people, and also worked extensively on what we now casually call ‘ghost composing’. That phase gave me enormous experience, not just musically, but in understanding textures and experimentation.

Parallel to all this, I continued learning piano, guitar with Dhanraj Master for nearly nine years. My learning and professional work went hand in hand.