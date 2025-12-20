At IFFK 2025, two auteurs from distant worlds find common ground in people and poetry

They are auteurs different, from two ends of the world, yet alike with a poetic and patient approach to cinema. Their quest is even more similar, both 61-year-olds looking at the world with a ritualistic charm and an earthy flavour.

Their passion is not for cinema, but they work transcending the frames for life and people. Another similarity of theirs is their heavily accented English, with which IFFK 2025’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner Abderrahmane Sissako and Contemporary Filmmaker in Focus Garin Nugroho speak to TNIE.

The artistic nomad

Veteran African director Abderrahmane Sissako was in the news at IFFK for more than just the Lifetime Achievement award that he was conferred with at the 30th edition of the festival. Two of his movies — Timbuktu, an Oscar nominee, and Bamako, a court drama on IMF’s and World Bank’s role in Africa’s poverty — at IFFK were prevented from screening after the Union government had refused to provide an exemption screen to 19 films. Even earlier, his movies have seen it all — scathing criticisms as well as sky-high applause. The Mauritanian is, however, unfazed by all the noise and feels his life is beyond cinema.

“I am not passionate about cinema. To me, it is a profession that I do passionately,” says Sissako, who took up cinema primarily to “be loved by my mother more.”

“I had an older brother, Sherif, whom my mother used to be very fond of. When I heard her say that he is studying cinema, something clicked in me even as a very young boy. I felt taking it up would win me her fondness the way my older brother did.”

This longing remained with him just as love for his roots and moorings, and a sense of loss. This is reflected in his much-acclaimed film, Waiting for Happiness, the 2002 FIPRESCI winner at Cannes. The film was dedicated to his mother, who passed away on the day the film was finished. The portrayal of ethnic, rural African life found space in several of his other films, including the award-winning 1998 one, Life on Earth.

When a young Sissako launched himself into making movies in the mid-1980s after studying cinema at the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography in Russia, he felt the medium malleable enough to tell the stories he wanted to. Yet, there was an inherent tendency in him to shy away from showing his first film, The Game, a short he made for his graduation. (Though rejected at one festival, the film went on to fetch Sissako the prize for best short at the Giornate del Cinema Africano of Perugia in 1991.)

The reluctance, he feels, is probably due to a childhood cut up between two different worlds — one at Mali with his father and the other with a nomadic mother in Mauritania.

“The migration did have its effect on me,” says the director, also known as an ‘artistic nomad’. “It made me realise the importance of the people around me.”