In the quiet aftermath

At first glance, Shadowbox (Baksho Bondi) seems to carry the ingredients of a thriller — a disappearance, a murder investigation, a traumatised ex-soldier, the looming presence of the police and the military.

Yet the film, which premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival and screened recently at IFFK, consistently sidesteps sensationalism. Instead, Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi ground the film in the ordinary, built around routine.

The film, which received applause at IFFK, follows Maya played by actress Tillotama Shome, a working-class woman in suburban Bengal whose life is all about labour and care. She juggles multiple jobs, manages a household, raises her teenage son, and looks after her husband Sundar, a former soldier living with PTSD.

Rather than tracking the moment of collapse, the narrative begins in its aftermath, when damage has already been absorbed into daily life.

“While writing the synopsis, we realised how dramatic the material actually was,” says Saumyananda. “But from the beginning, we wanted to look at this family, years after the most intense moments of their lives and explore how the emotional weight of those events continues to exist.”

The duo chose to approach it through ordinary moments, telling the story from the woman’s point of view, where her life is governed by routine. “Seeing the world through her meant staying away from overt drama. The challenge was to make something emotionally resonant while remaining rooted in the everyday and the domestic,” says Saumyananda.

That sense of repetition and exhaustion shapes the film’s entire story. Maya rarely speaks about her suffering; instead, it is registered through her body, her labour, and her silences. For the directors, this quietness is both a political and cinematic choice.

“Silence creates space,” Tanushree says. “If you say something very solid, it fixes the meaning. Words do that. But if you leave gaps, you create bubbles where the audience can find their own dialogue.”

Shadowbox is built around such gaps within scenes, within characters, and across time. Ellipses, she remarks, are also a form of silence. “There are parts of the story you don’t see. But that doesn’t mean they are missing. They become yours,” she says.