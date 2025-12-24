When silence grows within: Understanding prostate cancer

There is a shadow disease that often lurks unnoticed, growing quietly within a man’s body which is hidden behind the mundane routine of daily life, masked by age, dismissed as ‘just part of getting older.’ That disease is prostate cancer, and its greatest danger lies not in loud alarms or obvious pain, but in its uncanny ability to remain silent until it demands attention.

Prostate cancer arises when cells in the Prostate Gland, a small, walnut-sized gland below the bladder and in front of the rectum, responsible for seminal fluid production, begin to grow abnormally and multiply without control. In many cases, the tumor remains confined inside the prostate for years, showing no outward signs or causing no symptoms. Only occasionally, or when the disease advances, do warning signs emerge and by then the risk factors become much higher. Because early prostate cancer often gives no hint, the only way to unmask it before danger grows is through awareness, regular medical check-ups, and informed discussions about risk.

The hidden symptoms

In its early stages, prostate cancer often causes no symptoms at all. The body seems fine, the day-to-day lives go on. It is only when the tumour grows large enough or begins to spread that men may start noticing clues but by that time, the cancer may be more advanced. Since many of these symptoms overlap with benign conditions (such as benign prostate enlargement or infections), they are often ignored or misattributed, which makes vigilance and awareness all the more essential.

Some of the possible signs, which should never be ignored, include: