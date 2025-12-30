What Kerala’s cultural and public figures loved in 2025

Saharu Nusaiba Kannanari, writer

Zara Chowdhary's memoir The Lucky Ones is a title in scare quotes with which we liberate the literal meaning of a given word or phrase to a state of irony, of saying one thing while meaning another, and here this implies witnessing and surviving a pogrom that has come to define her life and, by extension, the country she calls home. Gujarat pogrom was Narendra Modi's Beer Hall Putsch, an event that catapulted him to national recognition, and to those who lived through it a trauma a lifetime of therapy cannot heal. The Lucky Ones is a moving and transformative document.

Kani Kusruti, actor

I don’t read much, but one book I thoroughly enjoyed and couldn’t put down was Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes to Me. When it comes to films, I loved One Battle After Another by Paul Thomas Anderson. From the nail-biting chase scene to the incredible performances, it was fantastic in every sense. Beyond the politics, the film moves one with its emotional depth.

Jagadish, actor

Well, the film I want to talk about is one that many Malayalis haven’t been able to watch yet. It is Indu Lakshmi’s Appuram. It is not because I am also part of the cast, but the writing and making of this project touched me deeply. And the shooting was also an incredible experience. I also loved Eko — an impressive film with a tight script and great storytelling. It was fantastic. I cannot talk about books, as I wasn’t able to read much this year.

Sangeeth Prathap, actor

I didn’t get much time to read this year, but my favourite pick was Pattunool Puzhu by Hareesh S. Choosing a favourite film is difficult; I watched a lot of movies this year. But my pick would be Homebound, which is also India’s Oscar entry this year. A song that I loved listening to was Kayaloram by Raunaq. It was released a year ago, but I experienced it this year.