An ‘aiyo’ call for hope

‘Aiyo’ (or ‘aiyoh’) is an Indian English exclamation included in the Oxford English Dictionary, used to express a wide range of emotions: surprise, distress, regret, pain, pity, or even happiness.

The recent mob lynching in Palakkad and several other disturbing trends in Kerala in 2025 compel us to say ‘AIYO’ — not casually, but as an expression of deep distress and collective shame.

Schools of violence

This year witnessed several crimes in which school students unleashed alarming levels of aggression. A violent clash between two groups of high school students at Thamarassery early this year resulted in the tragic death of a 15-year-old boy.

In another incident, when a teacher confiscated a mobile phone, a teenager had the audacity to threaten the teaching community with dire consequences outside the school. In Thrissur, a 14-year-old boy stabbed a young man to death over a trivial provocation.

Violence and aggression are increasingly being accepted in the minds of children and youth as permissible responses to stress and frustration.

Excessive screen time is restricting the development of healthy life skills and social abilities — crucial protective factors for emotional regulation. The use of synthetic addictive substances may also play a role in some instances.

The models available to children on screen and in real life often sanitise violence. One cannot help but wonder whether the education department’s poster featuring Rangannan and Amban — the aggressive characters from the film ‘Avesham’ — displayed to welcome students to the academic year 2024–2025, inadvertently became an invitation to the schooling of violence.

School teachers find it far more difficult to maintain discipline today than they did a decade ago. Some parents question teachers when disciplinary action is taken, leading to what can be called ‘diplomatic inaction’, even in cases of bullying, violence, or defiance. Teachers fear being labelled ‘child-hostile’.

Parents, teachers, and students must work together for healthy character formation. Positive parenting skills can make a decisive difference.